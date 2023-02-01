Interstate Batteries Expands JGR Sponsorship to All 4 Cars

Interstate Batteries will be featured on all four Joe Gibbs Racing entries in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, JGR announced Feb. 1.

Interstate, a longtime sponsor of the organization most famously on its No. 18, has signed on for primary sponsorship of the Nos. 11, 19, 20 and 54 of Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs, respectively.

In all, Interstate will sponsor the team in 13 races throughout 2023, up from six in 2022.

“We’re extremely proud of our partnership with our founding sponsor, Interstate Batteries,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in a release. “They have been such an important part of our team for over three decades now, and it’s exciting to have them on board all four of our cars this season. The best part of our partnership is the relationships we’ve built with everyone there over the years. It all started, of course, with Norm and Tommy Miller, and now includes Lain (Hancock, Interstate COO) and his entire team. It’s going to be a great season.”

Bell’s No. 20 kicks off the sponsorship at this weekend’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Share this article