Denny Hamlin Running Stafford for SRX

Denny Hamlin will compete in the season-opening Camping World SRX Series race at Stafford Motor Speedway in July, SRX announced Feb. 1.

Hamlin is the first part-timer to be announced for the 2023 season since the series revealed four full-time drivers Jan. 31.

“I am absolutely fired up to join the SRX season opener at Stafford Motor Speedway,” Hamlin said in a team release. “That track has so much history, to finally get to race there will be a bucket list item for me. It’s been fun watching

SRX grow over the past two years, and it’s an honor they asked me to join them.”

Hamlin’s Stafford start will mark his SRX debut.

He joins Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick as previously announced part-time entrants at Stafford.

He’s also the first driver of the season to be announced for just one of the six races.

