SunnyD Sponsoring Kevin Harvick, Riley Herbst in Multiple Cup Races

SunnyD has signed on as a sponsor of both Kevin Harvick and Riley Herbst in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, both Stewart-Haas Racing and Rick Ware Racing announced Jan. 31.

The brand will sponsor Harvick’s No. 4 at Darlington Raceway in May and at Kansas Speedway.

Herbst, meanwhile, will carry the drink on Ware’s No. 15 in the Daytona 500. The reveal came as part of RWR’s general announcement that Herbst will pilot the car in multiple races in 2023, including at superspeedways.

The Daytona 500 will mark Herbst’s Cup debut.

“As a Gen-Xer, I’ve grown up with SunnyD,” Harvick said in a team release. “It’s very fitting that I get to represent them in my last year in NASCAR. Our desire to win and compete for a championship is as strong as ever and I’m happy to have SunnyD a part of our race team.”

Added Herbst: “As a kid, you always dream of being able to race in the Daytona 500, and I’m able to accomplish that with Rick Ware Racing. It’s such a big event and for it to be my first Cup start will be a crazy experience. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do behind the wheel of the No. 15 SunnyD Ford Mustang.

“I’m appreciative to RWR for this opportunity. They’re a team that has a lot of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series, so it’ll be a chance to learn. The Fords have been fast in the Daytona 500 the last few years and their teamwork has helped them find victory lane.”

Herbst is the first driver to be announced to Ware’s No. 15 for 2023’s points-paying races. JJ Yeley will drive the car at the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

He was previously announced as returning to SHR for a full NASCAR Xfinity Series season in its No. 98. In 2022, Herbst earned eight top fives and 20 top 10s.

Harvick won two races and scored nine top fives and 17 top 10s in 2022. This year will mark his final full-time Cup season.

