(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

2023 Dash 4 Cash, Triple Truck Challenge Races Revealed

Kevin Rutherford

NASCAR announced the races to be run as part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Triple Truck Challenge on Jan. 31.

The four-race Dash 4 Cash kicks off April 1 at Richmond Raceway.

It follows over the next three race weekends at Martinsville Speedway (April 15), Talladega Superspeedway (April 22) and Dover Motor Speedway (April 29).

Meanwhile, the three-event Triple Truck Challenge begins May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The other two races: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on June 3 and Nashville Superspeedway on June 23.

As with previous seasons, drivers not declared for Xfinity points cannot compete in the Dash 4 Cash events, and those not declared for Truck points cannot drive in the Triple Truck Challenge.

Frontstretch.com

Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.

