King’s Hawaiian Returns With RFK for 2023

King’s Hawaiian will sponsor Brad Keselowski‘s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series team for RFK Racing in 2023, RFK announced Jan. 30.

The expanded partnership sees the company on the No. 6 in nine races in 2023.

“Our team and myself are really excited to continue our partnership with King’s Hawaiian, a brand that is a favorite of many fans and people across the country,” Keselowski said in a team release. “We had a ton of fun highlighting their products and activations in 2022, but are even more excited to see what 2023 brings. We’re thankful to the team at King’s Hawaiian for their continued support of our team and look forward to a fun and successful season in 2023.”

King’s Hawaiian will first be featured on the No. 6 at the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, with its first non-exhibition event at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Keselowski enters his second season with RFK in 2023. In 2022, he scored one top five and six top 10s.

