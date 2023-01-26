Tony Stewart Joining FOX Booth for Clash, Daytona 500

Tony Stewart is part of FOX Sports’ NASCAR Cup Series coverage to kick off the 2023 season, FOX announced Jan. 26.

Stewart joins Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the broadcast booth for the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum and for the Daytona 500.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the FOX NASCAR booth for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500 again this year,” Stewart said in a release. “I was honored to call both last year and really enjoyed seeing the action from a different perspective and role, not to mention the sheer entertainment of sharing a booth with Clint and Mike. I’m looking forward to opening the new season with FOX and seeing what 2023 holds for the sport.”

Additional races for Stewart in the Cup broadcast booth for 2023 have not been announced.

Stewart currently co-owns the four-Cup-team Stewart-Haas Racing in addition to his occasional broadcast appearances.

