Solomon Back With Brad Keselowski for 4 Races

Solomon Plumbing has upped its sponsorship of Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 for RFK Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, RFK announced Jan. 26.

Solomon will sponsor the No. 6 in four races in 2023, starting at Richmond Raceway in April.

Other races include Nashville Superspeedway, Darlington Raceway in September and Talladega Superspeedway in October.

“We’re thrilled to have our friends at Solomon Plumbing back with us for more races and action in 2023,” Steve Newmark, RFK president, said in a team release. “Any time we retain partners in this sport, it is a positive for our team as it proves that our marketing activations and platforms are successful off the track. Danny (Solomon Plumbing CEO) and his team have been amazing to work with thus far, and we look forward to more great adventures this season.”

In 2022, Solomon sponsored Keselowski in three Cup events.

The release specified that the partnership would last beyond 2023, but specifics were not disclosed.

Keselowski scored one top five and six top 10s in 2022, his first season as co-owner and driver of the No. 6.

