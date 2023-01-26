Quincy Compressor Joins FRM for 2023

Quincy Compressor joins Front Row Motorsports as a sponsor for its NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2023, FRM announced Jan. 26.

The Alabama-based manufacturer will sponsor Todd Gilliland‘s No. 38 in three races: Richmond Raceway in April; Darlington Raceway in September; and Martinsville Speedway in October.

Additionally, Quincy will back Gilliland’s teammate, Michael McDowell, in his No. 34 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March.

“It is really cool to have a multiple-race partnership with a new partner such as Quincy Compressor,” Gilliland said in a team release. “We’re growing in my second season with FRM, evident by our partnership announcements, and it’s just going to make our whole program better. I’m ready to start this season.”

Added McDowell: “It is always great to welcome new partners to FRM. I echo what Todd says about all these partnership announcements and having a new company like Quincy Compressor join the team, it just proves that we’re growing and getting better. Now, we want to get the fans excited about Quincy Compressor and see everything they have to offer.”

McDowell is coming off a two-top-five, 12-top-10 season, while Gilliland earned one top five and two top 10s in his rookie 2022.

Share this article