Fire Causes Damage, Injuries at Reaume Brothers Shop

A fire caused damage and multiple injuries at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop today, Jan. 26, the team tweeted.

According to the tweet, an investigation into its cause is underway.

Multiple team members are receiving medical treatment due to injuries sustained during the fire.

RBR’s shop is located in Mooresville, N.C.

We will update the situation as we learn more details. pic.twitter.com/pbUMwaj0Jd — Reaume Brothers Racing (@RBR_Teams) January 26, 2023

A post on the Mooresville Fire Department’s Facebook page showed photos of the fire. The post noted that the fire has since been extinguished, and that three members of the team were treated for injuries, with two transported to local hospitals and one released at the scene.

🚨STRUCTURE FIRE🚨At approximately 11:30 am on Thursday January 26, 2023, Mooresville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to 110… Posted by Mooresville Fire-Rescue on Thursday, January 26, 2023

The team fields a full-time truck for Mason Massey in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and has also entered cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series, the latter via Team Hezeberg.

