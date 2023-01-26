Fire Causes Damage, Injuries at Reaume Brothers Shop

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
A fire caused damage and multiple injuries at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop today, Jan. 26, the team tweeted.
According to the tweet, an investigation into its cause is underway.
Multiple team members are receiving medical treatment due to injuries sustained during the fire.
RBR’s shop is located in Mooresville, N.C.
A post on the Mooresville Fire Department’s Facebook page showed photos of the fire. The post noted that the fire has since been extinguished, and that three members of the team were treated for injuries, with two transported to local hospitals and one released at the scene.
The team fields a full-time truck for Mason Massey in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and has also entered cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series, the latter via Team Hezeberg.
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.