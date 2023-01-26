Entry List: 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

The NASCAR Cup Series returns for a preseason showdown at the Los Angeles Coliseum with the Busch Light Clash on Feb. 5.

The 36 charted Cup teams are entered for the race.

Of the teams that had not yet announced their full lineups for the 2023 season, JJ Yeley and Cody Ware are entered in Rick Ware Racing’s Nos. 15 and 51, respectively, while BJ McLeod is in the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

The race will also serve as the exhibition debuts for Ty Dillon, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick in their new rides for 2023.

The Clash at the Coliseum is set for Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from FOX. A total of 27 drivers will compete in the main event following the various heat races.

