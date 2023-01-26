Chase Briscoe, SHR Agree on Multi-Year Extension

Chase Briscoe will remain with Stewart-Haas Racing past 2023 in the NASCAR Cup Series, SHR announced Jan. 26.

Briscoe signed a multiyear extension with the team, the exact length of which was not disclosed.

Briscoe is entering his third full-time season with the team in the Cup Series in 2023.

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity and the proof is in the results,” team co-owner Tony Stewart said in a team release. “Keeping him at SHR was a priority and we’re proud to have him in our racecars for many more years to come.”

“It’s huge to have stability, with my team and my partners,” Briscoe said. “It just gives you more confidence. Stewart-Haas Racing is where I want to be for a long time. It’s the place I’ve known longer than anywhere else in my NASCAR career. I remember getting signed by Ford in 2017 and I told people, ‘You know, if I could pick one place to be, it would be Stewart-Haas Racing. And if I could drive one car, it would be the 14 car. That would be the ultimate dream.’ And now, here I am.

“SHR has such a great group of people, from the [NASCAR] Xfinity Series to the Cup Series, and they’ve all just guided me in the right direction. From drivers to crew chiefs to crew members, they’ve always had my back, and that’s been a huge help – just having people believe in you.”

Briscoe earned his first Cup win in 2022 alongside six top fives and 10 top 10s, eventually finishing ninth in points.

Share this article