In their triumphant return to the world of podcasting, Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz break the offseason silence, debut a new format for Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing show, and set out to answer a difficult question: of the 17 drivers on the 2023 F1 grid who haven’t won the World Drivers’ Championship, which is going to win it first?

Gintz and Swansey evaluate George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris‘ chances at championship glory amidst the ever-changing landscape of F1 team politics, the crushing dominance of Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing in 2022, and the inevitable retirement of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Pit Straight (formerly Open Wheel Open Mic) will be released bi-weekly on Tuesdays in 2023 and is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on Frontstretch.com

