Todd Gordon Added As Jimmie Johnson Crew Chief

Todd Gordon has joined Legacy Motor Club as crew chief for Jimmie Johnson‘s part-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2023, the team announced Jan. 23.

Gordon’s role with the team begins at Daytona International Speedway, when Johnson debuts the team’s No. 84.

“I’m really looking forward to working with another champion that still has the desire to compete and win at the highest level,” Gordon said in a team release. “In my conversations with Jimmie, I found we both miss the competition – but don’t want the grind of a full-time schedule – so this is a great opportunity for us to still race and help Legacy Motor Club build on the success they saw in 2022.”

Gordon last worked as a Cup crew chief for Ryan Blaney in 2021, helping the team to three wins.

He was part of the championship-winning 2018 Team Penske No. 22 of Joey Logano.

“I’m thrilled to have Todd come on board as my crew chief,” Johnson added. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him over the last few weeks. I have known and respected him as a competitor for many years and have always appreciated his professionalism, work ethic and results. His wisdom and experience will be beneficial to Legacy M.C. as a whole. I believe he will work very well with Dave [Elenz], Luke [Lambert] and the entire team.”

Legacy also announced that Erik Jones‘ crew chief, Dave Elenz, has been extended with a multi-year deal on the No. 43.

Share this article