Dean Thompson Joins Venturini for ARCA Schedule

Dean Thompson will drive four races for Venturini Motorsports in the main ARCA Menards Series in 2023, Venturini announced Jan. 20.

Thompson’s season kicks off at Kansas Speedway.

His other races include Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

An additional team-up will occur at the season-ending ARCA Menards Series West race at Phoenix Raceway, bringing Thompson’s total starts with the team to five.

“I’m super stoked to continue my partnership with Toyota by signing with Billy [Venturini] and Venturini Motorsports.,” Thompson said in a team release. “They have established themselves as the pinnacle of ARCA and contenders to win at every race they enter. I know we will be competing for wins and I can’t wait to get started.”

Thompson’s car number for his races was not announced.

Thompson will also run a full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule for TRICON Garage in 2023, driving its No. 5.

He moves to that team from Niece Motorsports, for whom he finished 23rd in points in 2022 with a best finish of 11th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Thompson boasts two main-series ARCA starts, both in 2021, with one top 10.

