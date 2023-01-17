Love’s, Speedco Back With FRM

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Love’s is back with Front Row Motorsports yet again for the 2023 NASCAR season, FRM announced Jan. 17.

Love’s and Speedco will sponsor Michael McDowell‘s No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series team and Zane Smith‘s No. 38 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ride, respectively.

Both sponsorships kick off at the season-opening races at Daytona International Speedway.

“It’s really become a source of pride to carry the Love’s Travel Stops colors and represent all the hard-working men and women who work for or are loyal customers of Love’s,” McDowell said in a team release. “The fans associate Love’s Travel Stops yellow paint scheme with our No. 34 Ford Mustang. We created a lot of special moments last year with our record-performing season. We are going to carry that momentum into 2023 and race for wins.”

“I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish in 2022,” Smith added. “Speedco is a big part of that success, I am excited to see their increased involvement this year. I’m proud to represent their customers nationwide as we chase our second championship starting in Daytona.”

McDowell scored two top fives and 12 top 10s in the No. 34 in 2022, while Smith is the defending Truck champion.

