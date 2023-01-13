Front Row Motorsports Adds eNASCAR Outfit

Front Row Motorsports will enter the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series with rookie Michael Cosey Jr. and series veteran Allen Boes, the team announced Jan. 13.

The team became the second new entrant into the series after traditional eSports organization, the St. Louis Pioneers, announced its eNASCAR program.

It’s reassuring news for the series after it ran with only 19 official teams last season. The 20th spot was previously taken up by a generic entrant from iRacing itself, iRacing Motorsports.

Boes has been competing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series since 2015 but took a hiatus from 2018 to 2020 before returning in 2021. His best finish in the standings was a 10th in 2016, he has three career wins but none since returning to the series.

Cosey, meanwhile, squeaked through the eNASCAR Contender Series to qualify for the Coca-Cola Series. He finished 21st out of the 22 who secured a spot in the highest level of eNASCAR competition.

Boes will use No. 34 while Cosey will use No. 38, the same numbers Front Row Motorsports uses in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Share this article