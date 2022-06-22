Numbers Game: Federated Auto Parts 400

0

Drivers who worked their way in or out of the Chase at Richmond for the second consecutive year.

1

Year in NASCAR’s playoff history in which Roush Fenway Racing has failed to make the Chase with any of its entries: 2015.

2

The number of cautions for wrecks in the last two Richmond regular season NASCAR finales — combined.

3

Wins for Matt Kenseth in the last six races (including Saturday night). He’s led a NASCAR high 502 laps during that stretch.

4

Cars to make the Chase from Joe Gibbs Racing, one-quarter of the 16-driver field. JGR is the only team to get its entire four-car organization in the postseason this year.

5

Straight top-7 finishes for Joey Logano to end the Sprint Cup regular season. Logano was third Saturday night.

6

Cautions for 47 laps at Richmond. Four of them were for debris.

8

Different teams to make this year’s Chase. They are: Joe Gibbs Racing (4 entries), Hendrick Motorsports (3), Team Penske (2), Richard Childress Racing (2), Stewart-Haas Racing (2), Furniture Row Racing (1), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Michael Waltrip Racing (1).

9.7

Average number of lead changes in the last three Sprint Cup events held at Richmond.

17

Points Aric Almirola finished behind Paul Menard for the final Chase spot.

20

Points Almirola lost to Menard at the three NASCAR restrictor plate races this season: Daytona and Talladega.

33

Laps led by Jeff Gordon this season outside of Daytona & Talladega. He failed to lead a lap at Richmond despite finishing seventh.

199

Points three-time champion Tony Stewart finished behind Paul Menard for the final Chase spot.

$88,840

Money won by Carl Edwards at Richmond by finishing 11th.

$102,835

Money won by Martin Truex, Jr. at Richmond after smacking the wall and limping home 32nd.