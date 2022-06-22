Numbers Game: Federated Auto Parts 400

0
Drivers who worked their way in or out of the Chase at Richmond for the second consecutive year.
1
Year in NASCAR’s playoff history in which Roush Fenway Racing has failed to make the Chase with any of its entries: 2015.
2
The number of cautions for wrecks in the last two Richmond regular season NASCAR finales — combined.
3
Wins for Matt Kenseth in the last six races (including Saturday night). He’s led a NASCAR high 502 laps during that stretch.
4
Cars to make the Chase from Joe Gibbs Racing, one-quarter of the 16-driver field. JGR is the only team to get its entire four-car organization in the postseason this year.
5
Straight top-7 finishes for Joey Logano to end the Sprint Cup regular season. Logano was third Saturday night.
6
Cautions for 47 laps at Richmond. Four of them were for debris.
8
Different teams to make this year’s Chase. They are: Joe Gibbs Racing (4 entries), Hendrick Motorsports (3), Team Penske (2), Richard Childress Racing (2), Stewart-Haas Racing (2), Furniture Row Racing (1), Chip Ganassi Racing (1), Michael Waltrip Racing (1).
9.7
Average number of lead changes in the last three Sprint Cup events held at Richmond.
17
Points Aric Almirola finished behind Paul Menard for the final Chase spot.
20
Points Almirola lost to Menard at the three NASCAR restrictor plate races this season: Daytona and Talladega.
33
Laps led by Jeff Gordon this season outside of Daytona & Talladega. He failed to lead a lap at Richmond despite finishing seventh.
199
Points three-time champion Tony Stewart finished behind Paul Menard for the final Chase spot.
$88,840
Money won by Carl Edwards at Richmond by finishing 11th.
$102,835
Money won by Martin Truex, Jr. at Richmond after smacking the wall and limping home 32nd.
About the author
The author of Did You Notice? (Wednesdays) Tom spends his time overseeing Frontstretch’s 40+ staff members as its majority owner and Editor-in-Chief. Based outside Philadelphia, Bowles is a two-time Emmy winner in NASCAR television and has worked in racing production with FOX, TNT, and ESPN while appearing on-air for SIRIUS XM Radio and FOX Sports 1's former show, the Crowd Goes Wild. He most recently consulted with SRX Racing, helping manage cutting-edge technology and graphics that appeared on their CBS broadcasts during 2021 and 2022.
You can find Tom’s writing here, at CBSSports.com and Athlonsports.com, where he’s been an editorial consultant for the annual racing magazine for 15 years.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.