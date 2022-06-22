Numbers Game: Cheez-It 355

0

Career wins for Jimmie Johnson at Watkins Glen, a drought extended by Sunday’s 10th-place finish. Johnson, who has only led 17 laps there during his career is also winless at Chicagoland, Kentucky, and Homestead among active Sprint Cup tracks.

1

Lap led by race winner Joey Logano out of 90. Logano led a race-high 97 laps at Pocono last week but failed to win when his fuel tank ran dry.

2

Straight races Kasey Kahne of Hendrick Motorsports has finished 42nd or worse. Teammate Jeff Gordon has finished outside the top 40 in two of the last three events (41st at the Glen).

3

Straight finishes of 34th or worse for Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. in Sprint Cup. It’s the second time Stenhouse, 34th on Sunday has matched this type of slump this season.

4

Straight second-place finishes by Team Penske before Joey Logano’s Sunday victory. Logano was second at Kentucky and Indianapolis while Brad Keselowski took runner-up honors at Loudon and Pocono.

5

Cautions for 16 laps at Watkins Glen. Only two of those five cautions were for cars stopped on the track or actual crashes.

6

Points Kyle Busch leads 31st place Cole Whitt by in the current Sprint Cup standings. Busch’s ascension to 30th means the four-time winner this season is now eligible for this year’s Chase.

8

Lead changes at Watkins Glen, tying a season low at the Cup level (Phoenix).

9

Years since Kevin Harvick won his lone road course race in Sprint Cup: the 2006 race at Watkins Glen. Harvick ran out of gas while leading in the final turns Sunday to deny him a second victory.

13

Top-3 finishes for Kevin Harvick, more than any other driver on the circuit. However, only two of those results have turned into victories.

15

Maximum number of race winners we can have during the 2015 Sprint Cup regular season. Sunday guaranteed at least one driver will make this year’s Chase on points.

30

Green-flag laps to conclude Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen. That’s the longest run to the finish without a caution in this event since 1998.

32nd

Finishing position of Boris Said, the lone “road course ringer” to qualify for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen. Said spun out on the final lap and finished one lap off the pace.

$73,544

Money won by Tony Stewart after his 43rd-place finish at Watkins Glen. Stewart was the only driver not to finish the race.

$74,315

Money won by Michael McDowell after his 20th-place finish at Watkins Glen. McDowell’s underdog operation – a part-time, single-car team – only got a difference of $871 over Stewart for their efforts.