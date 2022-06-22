Numbers Game: Brickyard 400

0

Laps led by Jeff Gordon in his final Brickyard 400 start. Gordon ends his career with a NASCAR-high five victories at Indianapolis – along with 528 laps led.

1

Victory for Toyota in the Brickyard 400 (Kyle Busch – Sunday). Toyota has now won at every active Sprint Cup Series track on the circuit.

2

DNFs at the Brickyard 400: Alex Bowman (engine) and Trevor Bayne (crash). It’s the second straight race in the Cup Series resulting in two DNFs or less.

3

Joe Gibbs Racing cars to finish in the top 7 Sunday. Lone exception: pole sitter Carl Edwards (13th).

4

Wins in the last five races by Kyle Busch. Busch now has as many wins in the Cup Series as anyone this season (Jimmie Johnson also has four).

4

Top-5 finishes in the last five races by Joey Logano. Logano’s streak, while not quite as strong as Busch’s has left him second in points to Kevin Harvick.

5

Of the nine cautions that were for actual spins on Sunday. The other four yellows were for (actual) debris on the racetrack. Among the options considered debris: Balloons, tape.

7

Straight runs outside the top 15 for Danica Patrick, who ran 27th on Sunday. The slump has left her well over 100 points back of the final Chase spot and no longer a contender to make the postseason.

7

Straight top-10 finishes for Kurt Busch, the longest current streak in the series.

8

Straight races outside the top 10 for Greg Biffle and Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 16 Ford. Biffle was 19th at Indianapolis.

16

Lead changes in Sunday’s Brickyard 400, an increase of one over the 2014 season.

23

Points Kyle Busch is behind 30th-place Justin Allgaier in the standings. Busch was ninth at Pocono in June, while Allgaier placed 20th. Should that happen again, the gap would close to just 12 points.

$158,515

Money won by Chase Elliott, Jeff Gordon’s 2016 replacement for finishing 18th at Indianapolis.

$171,986

Money won by Jeff Gordon in his final Brickyard 400 for placing 42nd.