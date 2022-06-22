Who to Follow: The 2018 IMSA Social Media Guide

- The Series:
IMSA, the sanctioning body, does tweet quite a bit of information. They can be found at @IMSA. The feed is generally informative, but can also be quite light-hearted. They also run the @IMSALive account. That is a bit more factual in their in-race tweeting. In addition, they are the place to go for updates during the Continential Tire SportsCar Challenge races.
- The Teams:
You’ve got a lot of teams to choose from there. I’m going to break them down into the individual classes of both the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (four classes) and the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (two classes)
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship:
Prototype:
Tequila Patron ESM (Extreme Speed Motorsports) Nos. 2, 22: @PatronESM
Action Express Racing Nos. 5, 31: @AX_Racing
Acura Team Penske Nos. 6-7: @Team_Penske
Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10: @WayneTaylorRcng
BAR1 Motorsports No. 20: @BAR1Motorsports
United Autosports Nos. 23, 32: @UnitedAutosports
Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA Nos. 37, 78: @JotaSport
Performance Tech Motorsports No. 38: @Perf_Tech
AFS/PR1-Mathiasen Motorsports No. 52: @PR1Motorsports
CORE autosport No. 54: @COREautosport
Mazda Team Joest Nos. 55, 77: @MazdaTeamJoest (team), @MazdaRacing (manufacturer)
JDC/Miller MotorSports Nos. 85, 99: @JDCMotorsports
Spirit of Daytona Racing No. 90: @SpiritDaytona90
GT-LeMans:
Corvette Racing Nos. 3 and 4: @CorvetteRacing
BMW Team RLL Nos. 24-25: @RLLRacing (team), @BMWMotorsport (manufacturer)
Risi Competizione No. 62: @RisiComp
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Nos. 66-67: @CGRsportscar (team), @FordPerformance (manufacturer)
Porsche North America Nos. 911-912: @PorscheNAracing (team), @PorscheRaces (manufacturer)
GT-Daytona:
GRT Grasser Racing Team Nos. 11, 19 (Daytona only): Currently not on Twitter
3GT Racing Nos. 14-15: @3GT_Racing
Montaplast by Land-Motorsport No. 29: Not currently on Twitter
Riley Motorsports No. 33: Not currently on Twitter
CJ Wilson Racing No. 36 (part-time): @CJWilsonRacing
Magnus Racing No. 44: @MagnusRacing
Paul Miller Racing No. 48: @paulmilleracing
Spirit of Race No. 51 (Daytona only): Not currently on Twitter
Wright Motorsports No. 58: @WrightRac1ng
Manthey Racing No. 59 (Daytona only): @manthey_racing
Scuderia Corsa Nos. 63-64 (No. 64 is TPNAEC only): @Scuderia_Corsa, @RaceWeatherTech (sponsor)
Honda of America Racing Team (HART) No. 69 (TPNAEC only): @HARTracingteam
P1 Motorsports No. 71 (TPNAEC only): Currently not on Twitter
Park Place Motorsports No. 73 (TPNAEC only): @ParkPlaceRacing
SunEnergy1 Racing No. 75: @SunEnergy1Race
Lone Star Racing No. 80 (part-time): @LSRTeam
Risi Competizione No. 82: @risicomp
Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Nos. 86-93: @MichaelShankRac
Turner Motorsport No. 96: @Turnermotrsport
Continental SportsCar Challenge:
Grand Sport:
Automatic Racing Nos. 09 and 99: Currently not on Twitter
Winward Racing/HTP Motorsport Nos. 3, 33, 57: @WinwardRacing
Team TGM Nos. 4 and 46: @GoTeamTGM
Bodymotion Racing No. 5: @TeamBodymotion
Automatic Racing/VOLT Racing No. 7: Currently not on Twitter
Multimatic Motorsports Nos. 8, 15, 22: @MultimaticRace
Global Motorsports Group Racing Nos. 13-14, 50: @GMGRacing
Rennsport One (RS1) Nos. 18, 28: @rennsport_one
Classic BMW Nos. 26, 72: Currently not on Twitter
BGB Motorsports No. 38: Currently not on Twitter
Carbahn Motorsports No. 39: Currently not on Twitter
Murillo Racing Nos. 56, 65: @Murillo_Racing
KohR Motorsports Nos. 59-60: @KohR_MS
DXDT Racing No. 63: @DXDTRacing
Motorsport In Action Nos. 68 and 69: Currently not on Twitter
Compass360 Racing No. 76: @CompassRacing
Andrew Wojteczko Autosport No. 80: Currently not on Twitter
BimmerWorld Racing No. 82: @bimmerworld
TCR:
eEuroparts.com Racing No. 10: @eEuroparts
RS Werkes Racing No. 11: @RSWerkes
Rumcastle LLC No. 31: @RumcastleRacing
Murillo Racing No. 53: @Murillo_Racing
JDC-Miller MotorSports No. 54: @JDCMotorSports
Compass Racing Nos. 74-75, 77: @CompassRacing
Street Tuner:
Bodymotion Racing No. 21: @TeamBodymotion
MINI JCW Team Nos. 37, 52 and 73 (MINI JCW USA): @lapmotorsports
Murillo Racing No. 55 (Daytona only): @Murillo_Racing
BimmerWorld No. 81: @bimmerworld
- The Drivers
In IMSA, drivers can tend to come and go from time to time. In this case, we’ll list everyone in each car during the season. There will be names you might not have heard of. There will be regulars, and there will be well-known drivers from other series as well. Drivers may switch cars during the season. In those cases, we will list the cars they drive, but note where they drove each car. Once again, we’ll split this up between the six classes. Finally, there will be some drivers that will compete in both the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge.
WeatherTech SportsCar Championship:
Prototype:
Tequila Patron ESM No. 2: Ryan Dalziel– @ryan_dalziel, Scott Sharp– Not currently on Twitter, Olivier Pla – @olivierpla
Action Express Racing No. 5: Filipe Albuquerque– @AlbuquerqueFil, Joao Barbosa– @barbosaracing, Christian Fittipaldi– @fittitweet (TPNAEC only)
Acura Team Penske No. 6: Dane Cameron – @danecameron19, Juan Pablo Montoya – @jpmontoya, Simon Pagenaud – @simonpagenaud
Acura Team Penske No. 7: Helio Castroneves – @h3lio, Graham Rahal (TPNAEC only) – @GrahamRahal, Ricky Taylor – @RickyTaylorRace
Wayne Taylor Racing No. 10: Ryan Hunter-Reay (TPNAEC only) – @RyanHunterReay, Jordan Taylor– @jordan10taylor, Renger van der Zande – @rengervdz
BAR1 Motorsports No. 20: Tomy Drissi (withdrew from Daytona) – @TomyDrissi, Marc Drumwright – @MarcDrumwright, Brendan Gaughan (Daytona only) – @Brendan62, Eric Lux – Currently not on Twitter, Alex Popow – @AlexPopow
Tequila Patron ESM No. 22: Pipo Derani – @PipoDerani, Nicolas Lapierre – @Nico_Lapierre, Johannes van Overbeek– @Johannesvanover
United Autosports No. 23 (Daytona only): Fernando Alonso – @alo_oficial, Phil Hanson – @PhilHansonRace, Lando Norris – @LandoNorris
Action Express Racing No. 31: Mike Conway, @Mikeconway26 (TPNAEC only), Eric Curran– @ericcurran31, Stuart Middleton– @StuMiddleton75 (Daytona only), Felipe Nasr – @FelipeNasr
United Autosports No. 32 (Daytona and Sebring only): Hugo de Sadeleer – @hugodesadeleer, Paul Di Resta – @PaulDiResta, Phil Hanson – @PhilHansonRace, Bruno Senna – @BSenna, William Owen – @Wowen23
Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA No. 37 (Daytona only): Robin Frijns – @RFrijns, Daniel Juncadella – @dani_juncadella, Felix Rosenqvist – @FelixRosenqvist, Lance Stroll – @lance_stroll
Performance Tech Motorsports No. 38: James French– @FrenchRacing38, Kyle Masson– @KyleMasson18, Joel Miller – @joelmilleracing, Patricio “Pato” O’Ward– @PatricioOWard
PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports No. 52: Sebastian Saavedra – @SebSaavedra, Gustavo Yacaman – @GustavoYacaman
CORE autosport No. 54: Jon Bennett– @jonbenn54, Colin Braun– @ColinBraun, Romain Dumas – @RomainDumas, Loïc Duval – @loicduval
Mazda Team Joest No. 55: Jonathan Bomarito– @JBomarito, Spencer Pigot– @SpencerPigot (TPNAEC only), Harry Tincknell – @HarryTincknell
Mazda Motorsports No. 77: Oliver Jarvis – @ollyjarvis, Tristan Nunez– @tristannunez, René Rast (TPNAEC only) – @ReneRastRacing
Jackie Chan DC Racing JOTA No. 78 (Daytona only): Alex Brundle – @AlexBrundle, Antonio Felix da Costa – @afelixdacosta, Ferdinand Habsburg – @Fhabsburg62, Ho-Pin Tung – @hopintung
D3+Transformers Racing No. 84 (Unknown debut): Robbie Kerr – @Robbie_Kerr
JDC-Miller MotorSports No. 85: Robert Alon – @AlonRacing, Austin Cindric (TPNAEC only) – @AustinCindric, Devlin DeFrancesco (Daytona only) – @DevlinDeFran, Simon Trummer – @s_trummer
Spirit of Daytona Racing No. 90: Eddie Cheever III (TPNAEC only) – @EddieCheeverIII, Matt McMurry – @mcmurrymatt, Tristan Vautier – @TristanVautier
JDC-Miller MotorSports No. 99: Mikhail Goikhberg – Currently not on Twitter, Gustavo Menezes (Daytona only) – @FollowGustavo, Chris Miller – Not currently on Twitter, Stephen Simpson – @StephenSimpson1
GT-Le Mans:
Corvette Racing No. 3: Antonio Garcia– @AntonioGarcia_3, Jan Magnussen– @janmagnussen, Mike Rockenfeller– @m_rockenfeller (TPNAEC only)
Corvette Racing No. 4: Marcel Fässler– Currently not on Twitter (TPNAEC only), Oliver Gavin– @olivergavin, Tommy Milner– @TommyMilner
BMW Team RLL No. 25: Bill Auberlen (TPNAEC only) – @Billauberlen, Connor De Phillippi – @CDePhillippi, Philipp Eng – @Philipp_Eng, Alexander Sims– @AlexanderSims
BMW Team RLL No. 24: Nicky Catsburg– @nickcatsburg (TPNAEC only), John Edwards – @JEdwardsRacing, Augusto Farfus– @augustofarfus (Daytona only), Jesse Krohn– @Jessekrohn
Risi Competizione No. 62: James Calado– @CaladoJames (TPNAEC only), Alessandro Pier Guidi – Currently not on Twitter, Toni Vilander– @toni_vilander
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing No. 66: Sebastien Bourdais– @BourdaisOnTrack (Daytona and Sebring only), Joey Hand– @JoeyHandRacing, Dirk Müller– @muellerdirk
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing No. 67: Ryan Briscoe– @Ryan_Briscoe, Scott Dixon– @scottdixon9 (Daytona and Sebring only), Richard Westbrook– @RWestbrook1
Porsche North America No. 911: Frédéric Makowiecki– @FredMako1 (TPNAEC only), Patrick Pilet– @PatrickPilet, Nick Tandy – @NickTandyR
Porsche North America No. 912: Earl Bamber – @earlbamber, Gianmaria Bruni – @GianmariaBruni (TPNAEC only), Laurens Vanthoor– @LaurensVanthoor
GT-Daytona:
GRT Grasser Racing Team No. 11 (Daytona and Sebring only): Rik Bruekers – Currently not on Twitter , Mirko Bortolotti– @M_Bortolotti, Rolf Ineichen– Currently not on Twitter, Franck Perera – @franck_perera
3GT Racing No. 14: Dominik Baumann – Currently not on Twitter, Philipp Frommenwiler – @PhFrommenwiler (Daytona only), Bruno Junqueira – @BJUNQUEIRA (TPNAEC only), Kyle Marcelli – @KyleMarcelli
3GT Racing No. 15: Dominik Farnbacher– @Dom_Farnbacher (Daytona only), Jack Hawksworth– @jackhawkrace, David Heinemeier Hansson – @dhh, Scott Pruett (Daytona only) – @scottpruett01, Sean Rayhall (Sebring and Road Atlanta only) – @seanrayhall
GRT Grasser Racing Team No. 19 (Daytona only): Christian Engelhart– @EngelhartChris, Christoph Lenz – Currently not on Twitter, Louis Machiels – Currently not on Twitter , Ezequiel Perez Companc– Currently not on Twitter, Max van Splunteren – @maxsplunt
Montaplast by Land-Motorsport No. 29: Christopher Mies– @MiesChris, Jeffrey Schmidt– Currently not on Twitter (Daytona only), Kelvin van der Linde – @KelvinvdLinde, Sheldon van der Linde – @SheldonvdLinde
Riley Motorsports No. 33: Jeroen Bleekemolen– @jbleekemolen, Adam Christodoulou– @AdamChristo (Daytona only), Ben Keating– @keatingcarguy, Luca Stolz – @StolzLuca
CJ Wilson Racing No. 36 (part-time): Till Bechtolsheimer – Currently not on Twitter, Marc Miller – @marcmillershow
Magnus Racing No. 44: Andrew Davis (TPNAEC only) – @andrewdavis59, Andy Lally – @AndyLally, John Potter – @JohnPotter44, Markus Winkelhock – @m_winkelhock
Paul Miller Racing No. 48: Andrea Caldarelli– @andreacalda (Daytona only), Bryce Miller– @bryceracer (TPNAEC only), Bryan Sellers– @BryanSellers, Madison Snow– @MadSnow62
Spirit of Race No. 51 (Daytona only): Paul Dalla Lana– Currently not on Twitter, Pedro Lamy– @PedroLamyRacing, Mathias Lauda– @MathiasLauda, Daniel Serra – @DanielSerra29
Wright Motorsports No. 58: Mathieu Jaminet – @Mathjaminet, Patrick Long – @pLmotorsport, Christina Nielsen – @ChristinaRacing, Robert Renauer – Currently not on Twitter
Manthey Racing No. 59 (Daytona only): Matteo Cairoli– @cairoli96, Sven Müller– @Sven_Mueller14, Harald Proczyk– Currently not on Twitter, Steve Smith– Currently not on Twitter, Randy Walls – Currently not on Twitter
Scuderia Corsa No. 63: Alessandro Balzan– @BalzanAle, Gunnar Jeannette (Daytona only) – @GunnarJeannette, Cooper MacNeil – @CooperMacNeil, Jeff Segal – @JeffSegal
Scuderia Corsa No. 64 (TPNAEC only): Townsend Bell – @TownsendBell, Sam Bird– @sambirdracing (Daytona only), Frankie Montecalvo – , Bill Sweedler – @billsweedler
Honda of America Racing Team (HART) No. 69 (TPNAEC only): Tom Dyer – @TomDyer_ (Sebring only), Ryan Eversley – @RyanEversley, John Falb – @johnfalb (Daytona only), Chad Gilsinger – Currently not on Twitter, Sean Rayhall – @seanrayhall (Daytona only)
P1 Motorsports No. 71 (TPNAEC only): Robby Foley – @FoleyRacingRFR, Kenton Koch – @KentonKochRacin, JC Perez – , Loris Spinelli – @Lorislamborghin (inactive since 2016)
Park Place Motorsports No. 73 (TPNAEC only): Jörg Bergmeister– @JBergmeister, Patrick Lindsey– @plindsey73, Tim Pappas – @tpap54, Norbert Siedler– @NorbertSiedler (Daytona only)
SunEnergy1 Racing No. 75: Maro Engel– @MaroEngel (Daytona only), Mikaël Grenier – @MikaelGrenier (inactive since 2013), Kenny Habul– @kennyhabul, Thomas Jäger – @TJ_Racing (inactive since 2016), Tristan Vautier (Lime Rock and VIR)- @TristanVautier
Lone Star Racing No. 80 (part-time): Dan Knox– Currently not on Twitter, Mike Skeen– @MikeSkeenRacing
Risi Competizione No. 82: Santiago Creel – @screelg (inactive for over one year), Martin Fuentes – @MFT07, Matt Griffin – @MGriffinRacing, Miguel Molina – @MiguelMolinaM2, Ricardo Perez de Lara – Currently not on Twitter
Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian No. 86: AJ Allmendinger (Daytona only) – @AJDinger, Trent Hindman – @trenthindman, Katherine Legge – @katherinelegge, Àlvaro Parente – @alvaroparente
Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian No. 93: Lawson Aschenbach – @lawsonaracing, Mario Farnbacher – @MarioFarnbacher, Côme Ledogar – @ComeLedogar, Justin Marks – @JustinMarksDG,
Turner Motorsport No. 96: Jens Klingmann– @JensKlingmann, (TPNAEC only), Mark Kvamme – @mdkmoto, Cameron Lawrence – @CLawrenceRacing, Martin Tomczyk – @MartinTomczyk, Don Yount – Currently not on Twitter
Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge
Grand Sport:
Automatic Racing No. 09: Ramin Abdolvahabi– Currently not on Twitter, Rob Ecklin Jr. – Currently not on Twitter, Brandon Kidd – Currently not on Twitter
Winward Racing/HTP Motorsport No. 3: Craig Lyons– Currently not on Twitter, Kris Wilson– Currently not on Twitter
Team TGM No. 4: Guy Cosmo– @GuyCosmo, Ted Giovanis– Currently not on Twitter
Bodymotion Racing No. 5: Stevan McAleer – @StevanMcAleer, Joe Robillard – Currently not on Twitter
VOLT Racing No. 7: Alan Brynjolfsson– Currently not on Twitter, Trent Hindman – @trenthindman
Multimatic Motorsports No. 8: Patrick Gallagher – @PatGallagher00, Chad McCumbee – @chad_mccumbee
Global Motorsports Group Racing No. 13: Daren Jorgensen – Currently not on Twitter , Rick Parfitt Jr. (Daytona only) – @RickParfittJnr,
Global Motorsports Group Racing No. 14: Andrew Davis – @andrewdavis59, George Kurtz – @George_Kurtz, James Sofronas– @JamesSofronas
Multimatic Motorsports No. 15: Cole Custer – @colecuster00, Ty Majeski – @TyMajeski, Scott Maxwell– @smaxwell27
Rennsport One (RS1) No. 18: Daniel Morad – @DanielMorad, Spencer Pumpelly – @SpencerPumpelly
Stephen Cameron Racing No. 19: Ari Balogh– Currently not on Twitter, Greg Liefooghe– @gregliefooghe
Multimatic Motorsports No. 22: Austin Cindric – @AustinCindric, Chase Briscoe – @ChaseBriscoe5
Rennsport One (RS1) No. 28: Dillon Machavern– @MachavernRacing, Dylan Murcott– @dylanmurcott
Winward Racing/HTP Motorsport No. 33: Damien Faulkner– @DamienFaulkner, Russell Ward– @ruward92
BGB Motorsports No. 38: James Cox– Currently not on Twitter, David Murry – @davidmurry, Dylan Murry – @DylanKMurry
Carbahn Motorsports No. 39: Tyler McQuarrie (eight races) – @tylermcquarrie, Jeff Westphal – @WestphalRacing
Team TGM No. 46: Hugh Plumb – @HughPlumbRacing, Owen Trinkler – @owentrinkler
GMG Racing No. 50: Ashley Freiberg – @AshleyFreiberg, Gosia Rdest – @GosiaRdest
Murillo Racing No. 56: Eric Foss – @ericfossracing, Jeff Mosing – @JeffMosing
Winward Racing/HTP Motorsport No. 57: Indy Dontje – @IndyDontje, Bryce Ward – Currently not on Twitter
KohR Motorsports No. 59: Joey Atterbury – @Jatterbu (inactive since 2015), Jade Buford – @buforjm, Jack Roush Jr.– @jackroushjr
KohR Motorsports No. 60: Kyle Marcelli – @KyleMarcelli, Nate Stacy – @NateStacyRacing
DXDT Racing No. 63: David Askew – Currently not on Twitter, Aaron Povoledo – @Povoledo
Motorsport In Action No. 68: Rod Randall– Currently not on Twitter, Kenny Wilden– @Kenwilden
Motorsport In Action No. 69: Corey Fergus – @coreyfergus00, Jesse Lazare– @Jesse_Lazare
Classic BMW No. 72: Toby Grahovec – @tobygrahovec, Jason Hart – @JasonHartRacing, Mike Vess – Currently not on Twitter,
Compass Racing No. 76: Paul Holton– @paulholton65, Matt Plumb– Currently not on Twitter
Andrew Wojteczko Autosport No. 80: Martin Barkey – @martinbarkey, Brett Sandberg – @Sandberg47
BimmerWorld No. 82: James Clay– Currently not on Twitter, Tyler Cooke– @TylerCooke116
Ramsey Racing No. 92: Alexandre Premat – Currently not on Twitter, Mark Ramsey – Currently not on Twitter
Automatic Racing No. 99: Al Carter– @alcarter3, Steven Phillips – @Phillips1939, Aurora Straus – Currently not on Twitter
TCR:
eEuroparts.com Racing No. 10: Lee Carpentier – @LeeCarpentier (inactive since 2014), Kieron O’Rourke – Currently not on Twitter
RS Werkes Racing No. 11: JT Coupal – @CoupalJT, Don Istook – Currently not on Twitter
Rumcastle LLC No. 31: Jon Miller – @JonLeeMiller, Luke Rumberg – Currently not on Twitter, Tanner Rumberg – Currently not on Twitter
Murillo Racing No. 53: Matt Fassnacht – @MattFassnacht, Justin Piscitell– @sparky058
JDC-Miller MotorSports No. 54: Michael Johnson – @MikejRacing , Stephen Simpson – @StephenSimpson1
Compass Racing No. 74: Rodrigo Sales – Currently not on Twitter, Kuno Wittmer – @KunoWittmer
Compass360 Racing No. 75: Roy Block– Currently not on Twitter, Pierre Kleinubing– @PKleinubing
Compass Racing No. 77: Britt Casey Jr. – @BrittCaseyJr, Tom Long – @TomLongRacing
Street Tuner:
Bodymotion Racing No. 21: Max Faulkner – @maxfaulkner1, Jason Rabe – @JasonRabeRacing
LAP Motorsports (MINI JCW Team) No. 37: Derek Jones– @djoneser, Nate Norenberg– @natenorenberg
LAP Motorsports (MINI JCW Team) No. 52: Mark Pombo– @Mark_Pombo, Jared Salinsky– Currently not on Twitter, Tyler Stone – Currently not on Twitter
Murillo Racing No. 55 (Daytona only): Brent Mosing– Currently not on Twitter, Justin Piscitell- @sparky058, Tim Probert– Currently not on Twitter
LAP Motorsports (MINI JCW USA) No. 73: Mike LaMarra– @MLaMarra, Mat Pombo– @MatPombo
BimmerWorld No. 81: Nick Galante – @galanteracing, Devin Jones– @DevinJones35
- The Tracks
The season is relatively short in IMSA. Only 12 race weekends make up the season. It is a mix of permanent road courses, street courses, and one roval (Daytona). Regardless, it is a pretty good challenge for the assembled teams. The races which compromise the four-race Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup will be marked in green (representing Tequila Patron’s colors). Mid-Ohio, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (Mosport), Road America and Laguna Seca are regular sprint races with all four classes (Note: By the time IMSA gets to Laguna Seca, the naming rights deal with Mazda will have ended). Lime Rock Park in July and VIR in August are rounds for only GT cars (GT Le Mans and GT Daytona).
Long Beach (for Prototypes and GT Le Mans) and Detroit (Prototypes and GT Daytona) are street races that are 100 minutes in length (denoted in yellow-green). The BUBBA Burger SportsCar Grand Prix of Long Beach will air live on FOX at 4 p.m. on Apr. 14.
Daytona International Speedway: @DISUpdates
Sebring International Raceway: @SebringRaceway
Long Beach: @ToyotaGPLB
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: @Mid_Ohio
The Raceway at Belle Isle: @detroitgp
Watkins Glen International: @wgi
Canadian Tire Motorsports Park: @CTMPOfficial
Lime Rock Park: @limerockpark
Road America: @roadamerica
VIRginia International Raceway: @VIRnow
Laguna Seca Raceway: @MazdaRaceway
Road Atlanta: @RoadAtlanta
- The Media
Media Members make the world go round in sports car racing, like any other series. A close friend of mine told me once that without the media, everything is “kayfabe” (a wrestling term meant to describe the reality as it is being presented). The media is naturally a check on that mentality.
Unfortunately, there really aren’t that many media members that exclusively cover sports car racing. Many of the people who do cover sports cars either do it in addition to covering another form of racing, or are based out of Europe, where sports car racing is more popular. Races at some of the smaller venues here in the states may have only a couple of writers covering it. Having said that, there are some personalities that are exclusive to sports car racing as well.
John Dagys – @johndagys
Dagys is the owner/operator of SportsCar365.com, the site’s lead writer and a professional motorsports photographer. Essentially a jack of all trades. He travels the world, covering IMSA, WEC, ELMS, Blancpain Sprint Series and Blancpain Endurance Series races, in addition to standalone events such as the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour and the Dubai 24 Hours.
Midweek Motorsport – @specutainment
This is the official Twitter feed of Midweek Motorsport, a show on Radio Le Mans dedicated to sports car racing. In practice, it’s a little more than that. The feed is run by the show’s host, John Hindhaugh.
Hindhaugh is the rather excitable Scottish play-by-play commentator that here in the United States serves as the play-by-play commentator for IMSA Radio. In addition, Hindhaugh does play-by-play for the ELMS, has previously done play-by-play for the FIA World Endurance Championship, done voiceover work for Mobil 1’s The Grid (airs on CBS Sports Network) and was the ESPN3 play-by-play man for the American Le Mans Series prior to the ALMS-Grand Am merger.
Shea Adam – @GearboxGirl
Adam is the daughter of retired sports car racer/TV personality Bill Adam. She is currently a pit reporter for IMSA Radio for most IMSA races, but also does a little play-by-play for smaller series. Very knowledgeable about the sport at large.
- Interesting People to Follow
Sports car racing does have some interesting people to follow if you really want to get into IMSA, Pirelli World Challenge and more. This is just a snippet of the people that you can follow.
Andy Lally– @AndyLally
Lally is the 2011 Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year and a five-time class winner at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Currently racing for Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian in the GT Daytona class, he’s always good for an interesting outlook on things.
Ryan Eversley– @RyanEversley
Eversley is currently racing in the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup races for HART. In addition, he’s racing for Flying Lizard Motorsports in Pirelli World Challenge’s GTS Sprint-X races. Previously, he has competed in the Continential Tire SportsCar Challenge for Compass Racing and HART. He has competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona for BAR1 Motorsports, TRG and Magnus Racing in the past.
Eversley is also co-host of the podcast Dinner With Racers along with Sean Heckman. A close friend of Lally’s, Eversley is an interesting chap who goes to rather substantial lengths to draw people to sports car racing. Also a big supporter of the Children’s Tumor Foundation and the quest to end NF (Neurofibromatosis).
Jordan Taylor– @jordan10taylor
The younger of the Taylor brothers, Jordan came up into the prototype ranks after competing for Autohaus Motorsports and Racer’s Edge Motorsports in the Grand-AM Rolex Sports Car Series’ GT glass. He raised money for charity by sponsoring Andy Lally in the 2016 Mid-Ohio Challenge for the XFINITY Series at Mid-Ohio Sports-Car Course.
Jordan used to have a mullet, something that brought him great acclaim and random love on television. He has since cut the mullet off, but has nostalgic memories of his “business in the front, party in the back” days.
In addition, Jordan is quite the jokester. He has an alter-ego, “Rodney Sandstorm,” a sports car racing superfan. Back in 2016, Sandstorm turned up at an IMSA test session at Daytona International Speedway. Once there, the Altamonte Springs, Fla. native butted in on interviews and generally goofed off. He tried the act again during the Roar Before the 24, but Jeff Gordon was wise to his act.
7. TV Personalities
Greg Creamer – @GregCreamer13
Creamer is the play-by-play voice of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge for FOX Sports. He also works as the play-by-play voice of Pirelli World Challenge as well. Has decades of experience working on various race telecasts in the booth and on pit road. Worked his way up from working corner stations as a regular member of his SCCA region.
Calvin Fish – @calvinfish
A retired professional racer with both open-wheel and sports car racing experience, Fish serves as the color commentator on both FOX Sports’ IMSA broadcasts and on CBS Sports Network’s Pirelli World Challenge broadcasts. Quite knowledgeable and experienced.
Brian Till – @briantill19
A retired INDYCAR driver with 20 career starts, including the 1994 Indianapolis 500. Today, he works in a number of roles. For IMSA races, he serves as a pit reporter. He has served as a backup play-by-play commentator for IMSA races, Verizon IndyCar Series events, and even Camping World Truck Series races in the past.
Justin Bell – @justinbelltv
Technically not retired, but focusing on his TV career. Bell, the son of World Champion and former ESPN/FOX Sports Net Formula One commentator Derek Bell, serves as a pit reporter and feature host during IMSA races on FOX Sports. Prior to his TV career, Bell was best known for his success with ORECA in the late 1990’s. Bell won the FIA GT2 World Championship in 1997 in a Chrysler Viper GTS-R, then won the GT2 class at Le Mans in 1998 (Note: There is no Dodge in Europe, so Vipers were sold overseas as Chryslers).
Jamie Howe – @Reporterjamie
Howe is a part-time pit reporter that chips in during the endurance events, but has focused in recent years on NHRA coverage. Has years of experience covering sports car racing and seems to be quite knowledgeable. (Note: Howe protects her tweets.)
Matt Yocum – @MattYocum
Yes, if you’re here at Frontstretch, you’ve probably heard of Yocum from his work on NASCAR race broadcasts. Yocum has been pit reporting on Cup Series broadcasts for the last 20 years. However, he does chip in on IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship broadcasts for the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Petit Le Mans in October. These events do not conflict with his NASCAR duties. He generally brings the same skills to IMSA broadcasts that he brings to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series broadcasts.
Jamie Little – @JamieLittleTV
Little normally works as a pit reporter on FOX Sports’ broadcasts of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series races. However, she recently made her IMSA debut during the Rolex 24.
Andrew Marriott – @Pitlaneandy
Andrew Marriott brings decades of experience covering sports car racing to whatever broadcast he appears on. He usually shows up on the big endurance broadcasts (Daytona, Sebring).
