Numbers Game: AAA 400

0

Laps led by Dale Earnhardt, Jr. since the Coke Zero 400 in July at Daytona. Earnhardt needed to run third just to advance into the Chase round of 12.

1

DNF due to mechanical failure at Dover. Landon Cassill’s blown engine, causing the race’s final caution was the first time since Bristol in August a driver had failed to finish for any reason other than a crash.

1.5

Average finish for Jimmie Johnson in the last four Dover races — including three victories. Johnson broke a seal on the rear end and wound up 41st on Sunday, easily the worst finish of his career at the Monster Mile.

2

Drivers with Hendrick connections eliminated in the first round of the Chase: Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray (who runs Hendrick engines). Four drivers with Hendrick engines & chassis remain championship eligible: Jeff Gordon (see below), Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.

3

Top-5 finishes for Jeff Gordon this season. Gordon, 12th at Dover has still advanced to the next round of the Chase.

3

Wins for Kevin Harvick in the last two years when facing elimination from championship contention. They are Phoenix (made Final Four), Homestead (won title over Ryan Newman) and Dover Sunday afternoon.

4

Joe Gibbs Racing cars that made it into the Chase round of 12. It’s the second straight year a full four-car team made the next round (Hendrick Motorsports did it in 2014).

5

Championships won by Jimmie Johnson from 2006-10. He’s won just one from 2011-15.

6

Chevy teams to make it into the next round of the Chase, the most of any manufacturer. Two teams apiece from Hendrick Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing made it in along with Richard Childress Racing’s Ryan Newman and the single car, Furniture Row Racing effort manned by Martin Truex, Jr.

8

Straight finishes outside the top 20 for AJ Allmendinger in the Cup Series (29th at Dover). That ties his worst streak since signing with JTG-Daugherty Racing full-time at the end of 2013.

14

Lead changes Sunday at Dover. It’s the 11th time in the last 12 Sprint Cup races there’s been less than 20 lead changes in a race.

32

Races since Tony Stewart last scored a top-5 finish in the Cup Series (fourth at Martinsville). Stewart, 26th at Dover announced his retirement this week effective the end of the 2016 NASCAR season.

2,031

Laps led by Kevin Harvick this season, including a race-high 355 at Dover. Joey Logano is next best on the circuit this year with 863 laps led.

$116,640

Money won by Kasey Kahne for running sixth at Dover.

$121,930

Money won by Trevor Bayne for finishing 31st.