2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 16: Jacque DeBris

Episode 16: Jacque DeBris

Frontstretch Podcast with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and Mike Neff.

In this week’s episode brought to you by DraftKings, the gang tackles the controversy of debris cautions in NASCAR, specifically in the wake of a controversial late-race yellow last week in Michigan. The trio also break down the impact of Hollywood’s recent cooperation with NASCAR and offer a preview of next week’s road race in Sonoma.

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action at Sonoma Raceway this weekend by signing up at this link for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started!