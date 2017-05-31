2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 13: Memorial Day Racing Hangover

Episode 13: Memorial Day Racing Hangover

Frontstretch podcast with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and John Haverlin

In this week’s episode, the gang recaps a long and exciting weekend of racing from Memorial Day, breaking down the key stories to emerge from both the Indy 500 and Coke 600. The trio also dives into NASCAR’s potential decision to bring more points to marquee events in 2018, and also offer explanations for Kyle Busch’s recent outbursts.

