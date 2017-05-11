2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 10: The Merits of Superspeedways

Episode 10: The Merits of Superspeedways

with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and Danny Peters

In this week’s episode, the gang reflects back on last weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. Clearly, the superspeedway has had a renaissance in recent years; the stands Sunday were packed in a year with attendance declines.

But can Talladega’s success serve as a lesson for NASCAR to follow going forward?

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action at Kansas this weekend by signing up here for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started!