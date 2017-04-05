Race Weekend Central
2017 Martinsville Cup Zach Catanzareti Kyle Larson

(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Frontstretch Podcast – 2017 Episode 6: NASCAR Millennials

Episode 6: NASCAR Millennials

with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles, and Danny Peters

This week’s topics include:

  • Evaluating “what went right” in a successful Martinsville weekend for NASCAR
  • First-quarter look at NASCAR’s health through six races
  • Discussing why Martinsville has faced attendance struggles
  • Getting to the bottom of why millennials are flocking to NASCAR
  • Preview of this weekend’s race at the newly reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway
