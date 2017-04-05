Frontstretch Podcast – 2017 Episode 6: NASCAR Millennials

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Episode 6: NASCAR Millennials
with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles, and Danny Peters
This week’s topics include:
- Evaluating “what went right” in a successful Martinsville weekend for NASCAR
- First-quarter look at NASCAR’s health through six races
- Discussing why Martinsville has faced attendance struggles
- Getting to the bottom of why millennials are flocking to NASCAR
- Preview of this weekend’s race at the newly reconfigured Texas Motor Speedway
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.