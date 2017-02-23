Chase Briscoe’s blistering speed tops Truck practice

Defending ARCA Racing Series champion Chase Briscoe entered the Camping World Truck Series in style, topping the charts in the only practice at Daytona International Speedway with a speed of 192.98 mph on Thursday evening. The rookie is making his Truck debut in Brad Keselowski Racing’s No. 29 Ford at Daytona.

The Truck Series was scheduled to have two practices, but rain canceled the opening practice scheduled for 2 p.m.

Florida native Scott Lagasse Jr. took second place (192.786), rookie Cody Coughlin was third (192.497) and Ben Rhodes came in fourth (191.914).

Former Daytona winner Timothy Peters rounded out the top-five (188.009).

Defending Daytona winner and 2016 Truck champion Johnny Sauter grabbed sixth spot (187.903).

All 42 entries participated in the practice.

The Truck Series series season kicks off with the running of the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona on Friday, Feb. 24. at 7:30 p.m. on FS1 and MRN. Qualifying for the event is Friday at 4:30 p.m.

For the complete practice results, go to http://www.jayski.com/cts/next/2017/pdfs/cts_01daytona2017prac1.pdf