Elliott and Gallagher to drive GMS Racing truck

GMS Racing announced that it will field a fourth entry in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017––its No. 23 Chevy Silverado will be driven by an all-star lineup throughout the season.

Chase Elliott and Spencer Gallagher are the two drivers that have been announced to pilot the truck for the first two races, while the rest of the season remains to be announced.

Spencer Gallagher, the current driver of GMS’s XFINITY Series No. 23 Chevy and son of GMS owner, Maury Gallagher, will race the No. 23 truck in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Gallagher has been with the team since its inception in 2011 as an ARCA Racing Series team. He piloted the No. 23 truck full time for the past two seasons, resulting in a 10th place finish in the 2015 final standings and 12th in 2016.

Gallagher will compete for Rookie of the Year honors in the XFINITY Series this season.

Elliott, a native of Dawsonville, Georgia, will drive the No. 23 truck in the second race of the season at his home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The move marks a return to the Truck series for Elliott, who currently drives the No. 24 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He made one start in the Truck series last season for Contreras Motorsports and nine for Hendrick in 2013.

Elliott has one win in the series, which came at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2013.

Elliott has never raced at Atlanta in the truck series, but he has two top-fives in two XFINITY starts and one top-10 in one Cup start at his home track.

Jeff Stankiewicz will be the crew chief for the No. 23 truck. Stankiewicz won two races for GMS last season, winning at Eldora Speedway, with Kyle Larson driving, and Talladega Superspeedway, with Grant Enfinger.

GMS Racing’s other three entries will be defending Truck series champion No. 21-Johnny Sauter and rookies No. 24-Justin Haley and No. 33-Kaz Grala.

Michael Massie is a contributor for Frontstretch and the Editor for The Caroline Progress.