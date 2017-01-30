Cody Coughlin Joins ThorSport Racing for 2017 Truck Series Campaign

Add Cody Coughlin to the list of new full-time drivers in the Camping World Truck Series.

ThorSport Racing, which fielded rides for Matt Crafton, Cameron Hayley, Ben Rhodes and Rico Abreu last season, announced Monday that the 21-year-old has joined the organization for the 2017 season. Led by Michael Shelton, who most recently served as crew chief for John Wes Townley, will pilot the No. 13 JEGS / RIDE TV Toyota in the Rookie of the Year battle.

“ThorSport Racing is a great team, one I’ve always admired at the race track,” Coughlin said in a team release. “Their professionalism, the speed they display, and their record, speaks for itself. Considering the team and I are both based in Ohio, it makes for a great fit, and I’m proud to be part of this championship-caliber organization.

“Matt Crafton and I became good friends last year,” he continued. “His insight and help with driving these Toyota Tundra’s at all of the different tracks has been a valuable asset, and to be his teammate this year, takes it to the next level.”

The third generation driver has 12 prior Truck Series starts, including a substitute driver role for Townley last November at Texas Motor Speedway. His career best finish of 12th came at TMS last June with Kyle Busch Motorsports.