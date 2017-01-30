Home / Beth Lunkenheimer / Cody Coughlin Joins ThorSport Racing for 2017 Truck Series Campaign
(Photo: John Harrelson / NKP)

Cody Coughlin Joins ThorSport Racing for 2017 Truck Series Campaign

Beth Lunkenheimer January 30, 2017 Beth Lunkenheimer, News, Truck Series News 2 Comments

Add Cody Coughlin to the list of new full-time drivers in the Camping World Truck Series.

ThorSport Racing, which fielded rides for Matt Crafton, Cameron Hayley, Ben Rhodes and Rico Abreu last season, announced Monday that the 21-year-old has joined the organization for the 2017 season. Led by Michael Shelton, who most recently served as crew chief for John Wes Townley, will pilot the No. 13 JEGS / RIDE TV Toyota in the Rookie of the Year battle.

“ThorSport Racing is a great team, one I’ve always admired at the race track,” Coughlin said in a team release. “Their professionalism, the speed they display, and their record, speaks for itself. Considering the team and I are both based in Ohio, it makes for a great fit, and I’m proud to be part of this championship-caliber organization.

“Matt Crafton and I became good friends last year,” he continued. “His insight and help with driving these Toyota Tundra’s at all of the different tracks has been a valuable asset, and to be his teammate this year, takes it to the next level.”

The third generation driver has 12 prior Truck Series starts, including a substitute driver role for Townley last November at Texas Motor Speedway. His career best finish of 12th came at TMS last June with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

2 comments

  1. DoninAjax
    January 31, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Cayuga Speedway is back.

    http://www.motorsport.com/nascar-cdn/news/jukasa-motor-speedway-is-taking-shape-in-canada-860340/

    August 26-27

    http://www.motorsport.com/general/news/details-for-inaugural-event-at-jukasa-motor-speedway-announced-868974/

    Reply
  2. DoninAjax
    January 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Jeffrey Earnhardt is in the 33 for Daytona. Another possible winner.

    Phoenix Speedway renovations include moving the start/finish line midway between what used to be turn two. Must be another of Brian’s ideas.

    Reply

