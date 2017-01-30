Cody Coughlin Joins ThorSport Racing for 2017 Truck Series Campaign

Add Cody Coughlin to the list of new full-time drivers in the Camping World Truck Series.
ThorSport Racing, which fielded rides for Matt Crafton, Cameron Hayley, Ben Rhodes and Rico Abreu last season, announced Monday that the 21-year-old has joined the organization for the 2017 season. Led by Michael Shelton, who most recently served as crew chief for John Wes Townley, will pilot the No. 13 JEGS / RIDE TV Toyota in the Rookie of the Year battle.
“ThorSport Racing is a great team, one I’ve always admired at the race track,” Coughlin said in a team release. “Their professionalism, the speed they display, and their record, speaks for itself. Considering the team and I are both based in Ohio, it makes for a great fit, and I’m proud to be part of this championship-caliber organization.
“Matt Crafton and I became good friends last year,” he continued. “His insight and help with driving these Toyota Tundra’s at all of the different tracks has been a valuable asset, and to be his teammate this year, takes it to the next level.”
The third generation driver has 12 prior Truck Series starts, including a substitute driver role for Townley last November at Texas Motor Speedway. His career best finish of 12th came at TMS last June with Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Cayuga Speedway is back.
August 26-27
Jeffrey Earnhardt is in the 33 for Daytona. Another possible winner.
Phoenix Speedway renovations include moving the start/finish line midway between what used to be turn two. Must be another of Brian’s ideas.