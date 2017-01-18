Home / Joseph Wolkin / Triad Racing Technologies President Forms Gaunt Brothers Racing
(Photo: Gaunt Brothers Racing)

Triad Racing Technologies President Forms Gaunt Brothers Racing

Joseph Wolkin January 18, 2017 Joseph Wolkin, News, Sprint Cup News 1 Comment

There will be another new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team come this year’s Daytona 500.

Triad Racing Technologies President Marty Gaunt has formed Gaunt Brothers Racing, which formerly operated in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. The No. 96 team will attempt its debut in the Daytona 500, with DJ Kennington piloting a Toyota Camry. Additionally, the organization will attempt the other three restrictor plate races at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

“With the recent unveiling of the 2018 Toyota Camry, we feel that now is the right time to return to the racetrack,” Gaunt said in a press release. “We’re going to provide a concentrated effort this season at tracks on which we can immediately adapt and compete.”

Kennington’s effort will be backed by Castrol, along with Lordco Auto Parts.

The Canada native made his Cup Series debut at Phoenix International Raceway in November, finishing 35th with Premium Motorsports. Kennington has made 50 XFINITY Series starts, with a best finish of 11th at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 2010.

Kennington is a two-time Pinty’s Series champion, with titles coming in 2010 and 2012. However, he has failed to visit Victory Lane in the division since an August 2013 triumph at Circuit de Trois-Rivieres.

 

Tags

About Joseph Wolkin

Joseph started with Fronstretch in Aug. 2014 and worked his way up to become an editor in less than a year. A native of Whitestone, New York, Joseph writes for NASCAR Pole Position magazine as a weekly contributor, along with being a former intern at Newsday and the Times Beacon Record Newspapers, each on Long Island. With a focus on NASCAR, he runs our social media pages and writes the NASCAR Mailbox column, along with other features for the site.

Check Also

Magnus Racing Switches to Pirelli World Challenge, Adds 2nd Car

On Friday morning, Magnus Racing announced that they will move over to Pirelli World Challenge …

One comment

  1. Josh
    January 18, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    I will put down my #18 hat and cheer for DJ with all my heart for Speedweeks! So excited for this guy. I’ve watched him wrangle the bullrings in Ontario for 15 years. Who woulda thought a guy from Ontario would get a shot in a Cup car for the 500! So excited for him.hes the type of guy who would sit down with anyone and have a beer with you talking anything racing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.