Circle Sport, The Motorsports Group Merge for 2017

Two organizations will join forces when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes the green at Daytona International Speedway in February.

Joe Falk of Circle Sport and Curtis Key of The Motorsports Group [TMG], announced Friday (Jan. 6) that they will combine resources to field a full-time No. 33 Chevrolet entry in 2017. Though the driver and sponsor have yet to be announced, the team has confirmed a Charter for the car, which will give the team a confirmed start in all 36 races, and the possibility of running a part-time No. 30 entry if sponsorship becomes available.

Falk, who did not own a Cup entry in 2016, will lead the team in 2017 while Key will obtain “a percentage of Circle Sport Charter in the deal.”

“It’s great to join forces with Curtis Key,” Falk said in the team press release. “I’ve known him for a very long time and know we share the same feelings about racing.”

CS/TMG will be housed out of the TMG facility in Mooresville, North Carolina, which will include updated equipment and racecars for their anticipated merger.

Pat Tryson, an eight-time race-winning crew chief in Cup, will return to the series as crew chief for the No. 33 team.

“It’s great to have Pat back with us,” said Key. “He was instrumental when we got started with our Cup program and we look forward to his insight in 2017.”

Gary Showalter, a tenured employee of TMG, will serve as team general manager and will oversee day-to-day race facility duties and race team personnel.

TMG recently fielded drivers Josh Wise and Gray Gaulding in 2016 while Falk fielded a round table of drivers in 2015 including Landon Cassill. The team’s 2017 driver announcement will come in the following weeks.