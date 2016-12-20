Joey Gase Partners with BK Racing for Daytona 500 Plus Other Cup Series Events

After BK Racing announced the team did not retain the contracts of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Matt DiBenedetto and David Ragan, it left the organization with two open cars.

Joey Gase is taking advantage of the opportunity, given that DiBenedetto is taking over the Go Fas Racing No. 32 Ford, a car Gase piloted in 13 races over the past three seasons. The 23-year-old joins BK Racing for the 2017 season, driving the No. 23 Toyota on a part-time basis.

“I cannot put into words how thankful I am for the opportunity everyone at Best Home Furnishings and BK Racing has given me,” Gase said in a press release. “Racing in the Daytona 500 and the Bristol night race has been a dream of mine since I can remember. It’s very exciting to share this experience with everyone at Best Home Furnishings and those who have helped me get to this point in my career.”

Gase’s tenure with BK Racing will begin with the Daytona 500 in February, partnering with Best Home Furnishings. In addition to Daytona, he will also compete in the No. 23 car at Kansas Speedway in the Quaker State 400 and Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We’re thrilled to have Joey and Best Home Furnishings, one of the largest furniture manufacturers, join us for the Daytona 500 in February,” Ron Devine, owner of BK Racing, said in the release. “It is the largest race of our series and a wonderful event for Joey to debut his BK Racing relationship. We’ve been watching Joey’s growth for quite some time and looking forward to seeing what he can do behind the wheel of a BK racecar.”

Gase’s best Cup Series finish is a 32nd-place result at Phoenix International Speedway in 2016.

In addition to racing part-time in the Cup Series, Gase has been racing full-time for Jimmy Means Racing in the XFINITY Series since 2014.