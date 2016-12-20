Brennan Poole to Return to Chip Ganassi Racing

The No. 48 team will be back in the NASCAR XFINITY Series next year, remaining largely unchanged.

Brennan Poole returns for his second full season with Chip Ganassi Racing, piloting the team’s second car as a teammate to Kyle Larson and recently announced rookie competitor, Tyler Reddick.

The Texas native made the inaugural XFINITY Series Chase in 2016, finishing eighth in the championship standings. During his rookie campaign, he had four top 5s and 17 top 10s, including a near-win at Talladega Superspeedway in the spring.

We are going to run for a championship next year with @DCSolar and @CGRTeams in the @NASCAR_XFINITY series! Awesome to announce this tonight pic.twitter.com/fcnOnW9tt9 — Brennan Poole (@brennanpoole) December 18, 2016

DC Solar will continue to be Poole’s primary sponsor on the No. 48 Chevrolet in 2017. Veteran crew chief Chad Norris will also be back with the No. 48 team.