2016 Frontstretch Podcast- Episode 21: Talking Millennials, Sports Biz and the Future of NASCAR with NBC’s Parker Kligerman

In this special edition of the Fronstretch Podcast, Matt Stallknecht sits down with NASCAR driver and NBC Sports personality Parker Kligerman to discuss Kligerman’s new pit reporting gig at NBC, his thoughts on the rise of millennial interest in NASCAR, his outlook on the future of the sport, and much more.

