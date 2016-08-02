2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 17: Rainy Underdogs and A Foggy Chase Picture

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On this week’s podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by weekly guest Aaron Bearden to discuss a number of topics before this weekend’s Brickyard 400, including…
- Breakdown/Recap of the this weekend’s weather-marred events in Pocono
- The legitimacy of Chris Buescher’s win
- Buescher’s effect on the Chase picture
- Night racing at Pocono
- Analysis of weather’s effect on NASCAR
- Dale Jr. Health Update
- Austin Dillon and Kyle Larson’s mid-race battle
- Rapid-fire silly season Q&A with Aaron
So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.