2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 17: Rainy Underdogs and A Foggy Chase Picture

On this week’s podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by weekly guest Aaron Bearden to discuss a number of topics before this weekend’s Brickyard 400, including…

Breakdown/Recap of the this weekend’s weather-marred events in Pocono

The legitimacy of Chris Buescher’s win

Buescher’s effect on the Chase picture

Night racing at Pocono

Analysis of weather’s effect on NASCAR

Dale Jr. Health Update

Austin Dillon and Kyle Larson’s mid-race battle

Rapid-fire silly season Q&A with Aaron

