Race Weekend Central
2016 Pocono Ii Cup Ricky Stenhouse Jr Pack Racing Logan Whitton Nkp

(Photo: Logan Whitton/NKP)

2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 17: Rainy Underdogs and A Foggy Chase Picture

On this week’s podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by weekly guest Aaron Bearden to discuss a number of topics before this weekend’s Brickyard 400, including…

  • Breakdown/Recap of the this weekend’s weather-marred events in Pocono
  • The legitimacy of Chris Buescher’s win
  • Buescher’s effect on the Chase picture
  • Night racing at Pocono
  • Analysis of weather’s effect on NASCAR
  • Dale Jr. Health Update
  • Austin Dillon and Kyle Larson’s mid-race battle
  • Rapid-fire silly season Q&A with Aaron

