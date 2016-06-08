2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Special Edition: An Interview with NASCAR Driver Ryan Ellis

Welcome to the Fronstretch Podcast! Racing expert Matt Stallknecht and his rotating panel of guests have you covered from now until the end of the season with all of the main storylines from the motorsports week that was.

On this week’s podcast, Stallknecht sits down one on one with NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis to get the young racer’s take on a variety of topics, including…

A short history of Ellis’ journey to NASCAR’s top series

Ellis’ take on the financial state of the XFINITY and Truck series

What it is like to be an underfunded driver trying to break in to NASCAR’s top three touring series

Ellis’ suggestions for fixing the racing in the XFINITY and Truck series

Ellis’ thoughts on the racing last week at Pocono, as well as expectations for the new Sprint Cup rules package at this coming Sunday’s race in Michigan

Breaking news on Ellis’ racing schedule for the rest of 2016

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!