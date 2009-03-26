Blue Smoke and Burnt Rubber: Talk at the Track #2

CJ: Welcome race fans to another installment of Talk at the Track. I’m your host, C.J. Parker and this week we welcome GSCA series director Stan Fielding to our show.

Mr. Fielding, we’ve had a bit of excitement in the pits this week surrounding the Van Lytton teams. What does the series have to say about tampering with equipment?

Stan: Well, C.J., thank you for having me and I want to take this opportunity to let our fans know exactly what will happen to those who wish to undermine the integrity of our sport.

CJ: Yes, well, we all would like to know a bit more about the events in the pedestrian tunnel.

Stan: The man, Randy Ellis, taken into custody by the East Brainerd Police Department, is being charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Attorneys on the behalf of Van Lytton Racing have filed suit against the self-admitted saboteur.

CJ: And what about the GSCA? What actions has the series taken against Mr. Ellis?

Stan: As Mr. Ellis has no known association with any team or persons in the GSCA, there’s very little we can do regarding the fuel tampering. We are concerned, of course, how this kind of activity can harm the reputation of our sport, but we are simply not in the position to take a stand on this mysterious series of events. We are speaking with the East Brainerd Speedway security, as we do not understand how he managed to get onto pit road during the event.

CJ: Do you think the suspicious string of unfortunate failures in the Van Lytton stable are connected with Mr. Ellis?

Stan: Well, each year various teams suffer from bad luck. I think this year Brad’s teams are simply suffering more than usual. Nothing more. Perhaps Mr. Ellis had some bad experiences with Van Lytton racing and was seeking vengeance.

CJ: So, the GSCA will not be taking any action on this subject?

Stan: I know it might appear that we are looking the other way, but with the violation being committed by someone who is not associated with the GSCA, our hands are tied.

CJ: And what of Mr. Ellis’ public claim that more trouble is on its way?

Stan: Sour apples and nothing more. I don’t think we’ll hear anything else from that unfortunate young man.

CJ: Well, Stan, thank you for stopping by and talking with me today. And this is C.J. Parker signing off with this week’s Talk at the Track.