Blue Smoke and Burnt Rubber: Talk at the Track

Hi, racefans! This is C.J. Parker with this week’s installment of “Talk at the Track”. The weekly radio show where I speak with all the most interesting personalities in the Grand Stock Car Association. This week we’re talking with Harry Garrison, the reigning GSCA Air West Cup champion and driver of the No. 47 Racin’ Wrenches car.

Harry, thanks for taking the time to talk with me, today.

Anytime, C.J.

How’re you enjoying your championship year?

Well, I tell you what, C.J., it ain’t all that grand.

No? Why is that?

Geez, you guys could tell me that. How many interviews do you think I do a week? It’s a challenge to stay focused on what’s important.

You mean winning?

Yeah… you could say that. This hasn’t exactly been a great start of another Cup year, ya know?

It’s got to be frustrating, Harry. What was it this last week? Two broken air-guns on a single pit stop? Harry? Is there something you want to say?

Yeah, I want to say it.

Go ahead!

A lot of time, we blame our bad luck on just that… luck. But we’ve had enough and we’re going to find out just what or who is messing with us this year.

You think somebody is sabotaging your team?

Yes, I do.

Do you know who?

No, C.J., I don’t. But don’t worry, I will.

Ok… well… thanks Harry for stopping by today. Racefans, this is C.J. Parker and Talk at the Track. Tune in again next week when we speak to GSCA series director Stan Fielding, at the high banks of the East Brainerd Speedway.