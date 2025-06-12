Former NASCAR crew chief Jeff Hammond is this week’s featured guest on Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins discussed various topics with Hammond, including what he has been up to for the past decade since leaving FOX’s NASCAR coverage.

Frontstretch‘s Trey Lyle then joins Nolen to look back on news from this past week and look ahead to NASCAR’s return to Mexico as the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series take on Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Denny Hamlin is on baby watch this week, and all eyes are on whether he makes the trip or if Ryan Truex takes the green flag.

3-Headed Monster: Is Denny Hamlin or Mark Martin Greatest Driver Without Title, or Someone Else?

The soundbite of the week is Alex Bowman speaking to the media after being released from the infield care center at Michigan International Speedway, where he took a hard hit into the wall. The Frontstretch duo reacts to his quotes and ponder where his future may lie with Hendrick Motorsports.

Lyle and Nolen conclude their final thoughts reacting to the change to Motorsports Christmas, with Formula 1 moving the Canadian Grand Prix into the same time window as the Indy 500.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

