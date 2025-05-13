On this week’s episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by NASCAR content creator and Motorscape owner Gary Sexton as a guest.

But first, the three hosts dive into Kyle Busch‘s comments on the podcast Actions Detrimental that he was denied two opportunities to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

They also talk about Carson Hocevar being the answer to fans’ yearning for drivers with personalities.

.@CarsonHocevar appears to be the answer to fans that want personalities out of #NASCAR drivers. Love him or hate him.



This year:

– Streamed on iracing DURING the Daytona 500 (red flag)

– Was in a GTA-style NASCAR trailer

– Bought and daily drives a Dale Earnhardt livery Chevy… https://t.co/3GqenYs2ir — Dalton Hopkins (@PitLaneCPT) May 11, 2025

Sexton then joins the show as the guys detail their dream All-Star Race format. Finally, the quartet reveal which NASCAR conspiracy theories are their favorites.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

Michael Massie Michael Massie joined Frontstretch in 2017 and has served as the Content Director since 2020. Massie, a Richmond, Va., native, has covered NASCAR, IndyCar, SRX and the CARS Tour. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad and Green Bay Packers minority owner can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies and Packers.