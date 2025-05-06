ARCA Kansas Entry List

The ARCA Menards Series’ fourth race of the 2025 season finds the circuit at Kansas Speedway for the Tide 150.

There are 26 cars entered for ARCA’s first of two trips to Kansas this year.

Lanie Buice is set for her main-series ARCA debut in Rev Racing’s No. 2. Buice previously drove an ARCA Menards Series East event for the team.

Presley Sorah, Nate Moeller and Mike Basham join Fast Track Racing for their first main-series starts of the year, driving the Nos. 9, 10 and 11, respectively. It’s also Sorah’s first race across all ARCA platforms this year.

Patrick Staropoli is in Cook Racing Technologies’ No. 17, the team’s first appearance in the national series in 2025.

Mason Mitchell will be in Venturini Motorsports’ No. 25 in his first race of the season.

Ryan Vargas returns to Maples Motorsports in the No. 67 after previously driving for the team at Phoenix Raceway.

Kimmel Racing has its Nos. 68 and 69 entered; the No. 68 does not have a driver listed, while Miguel Gomes is in the No. 69.

Brian Clubb is entered in Clubb Racing Inc.’s No. 86 for his first start of the season. Kevin Hinckle will also drive his first race of the year, entered in Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 0.

The Tide 150 will be run on Friday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET, with a TV broadcast from FOX Sports 1.