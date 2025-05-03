Alex Palou Takes IndyCar Pole at Barber

Alex Palou earned his first pole of the season and ninth of his NTT IndyCar Series career at Barber Motorsports Park Saturday (May 3) for Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix..
Palou put out a best lap time of 1:07.2918 seconds (123.046 mph) in the Firestone Fast Six round, besting Scott McLaughlin by 0.1469 seconds.
Palou will look to extend his streak of three straight top-two finishes to start the 2025 season. With victories at St. Petersburg and The Thermal Club, he enters Sunday’s race with a 34-point lead over Kyle Kirkwood.
While there was rain in the second practice session, the wet weather held off for qualifying.
Firestone Fast Six
Palou’s lap time of 1:07.2918 meant that McLaughlin wouldn’t snag another pole in qualifying at Barber.
Colton Herta starts third behind Palou and McLaughlin.
There were no incidents in this round.
|Position
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|1.
|Alex Palou
|10
|Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
|2.
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|Team Penske Chevrolet
|3.
|Colton Herta
|29
|Andretti Global Honda
|4.
|Will Power
|12
|Team Penske Chevrolet
|5.
|Rinus VeeKay
|18
|Dale Coyne Racing Honda
|6.
|Nolan Siegel
|6
|Arrow McLaren Honda
Round 2
Two surprises that made it out of the second round and into the Fast Six were VeeKay and Siegel. However, Josef Newgarden wasn’t able to get a fast enough lap to battle for the pole, going 1:07.7684 seconds. He will start ninth.
Christian Lundgaard was the first driver below the cut and will start seventh.
There were no notable issues during Round Two.
|Position
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|7.
|Christian Lundgaard
|7
|Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
|8.
|Pato O’Ward
|5
|Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
|9.
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|Team Penske Chevrolet
|10.
|Kyffin Simpson
|8
|Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
|11.
|Marcus Armstrong
|66
|Meyer Shank Racing Honda
|12
|Louis Foster
|45
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Round 1, Group 1
The opening group had a couple of issues for some drivers. Will Power had vibrations and went off track after a spin, but was able to make the top six in this group. Christian Rasmussen also went for a slide during the session.
|Position
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|13.
|Santino Ferrucci
|14
|AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet
|15.
|Alexander Rossi
|20
|Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
|17.
|Christian Rasmussen
|21
|Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
|19.
|Conor Daly
|76
|Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
|21.
|Graham Rahal
|15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
|23.
|Marcus Ericsson
|28
|Andretti Global Honda
|25.
|Jacob Abel
|51
|Dale Coyne Racing Honda
Round 1, Group 2
The biggest story from the second group was Scott Dixon going for a spin and off track near the end of the period. Dixon is set to start a dismal 26th Sunday.
|Position
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|14.
|Felix Rosenqvist
|60
|Meyer Shank Racing Honda
|16.
|Callum Ilott
|90
|PREMA Racing Chevrolet
|18.
|Kyle Kirkwood
|27
|Andretti Global Honda
|20.
|David Malukas
|4
|AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet
|22.
|Sting Ray Robb
|77
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|24.
|Robert Shwartzman
|83
|PREMA Racing Chevrolet
|26.
|Scott Dixon
|9
|Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
|27.
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|30
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
IndyCar Qualifying Results at Barber
The race airs Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
