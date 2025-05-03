NASCAR on TV this week
Alex Palou
(Photo: Joe Skibinski/Penske Entertainment)

Alex Palou Takes IndyCar Pole at Barber

by

Alex Palou earned his first pole of the season and ninth of his NTT IndyCar Series career at Barber Motorsports Park Saturday (May 3) for Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix..

Palou put out a best lap time of 1:07.2918 seconds (123.046 mph) in the Firestone Fast Six round, besting Scott McLaughlin by 0.1469 seconds.

Palou will look to extend his streak of three straight top-two finishes to start the 2025 season. With victories at St. Petersburg and The Thermal Club, he enters Sunday’s race with a 34-point lead over Kyle Kirkwood.

While there was rain in the second practice session, the wet weather held off for qualifying.

Firestone Fast Six

Palou’s lap time of 1:07.2918 meant that McLaughlin wouldn’t snag another pole in qualifying at Barber.

Colton Herta starts third behind Palou and McLaughlin.

There were no incidents in this round.

PositionDriverNumberTeam
1.Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2.Scott McLaughlin3Team Penske Chevrolet
3.Colton Herta29Andretti Global Honda
4.Will Power12Team Penske Chevrolet
5.Rinus VeeKay18Dale Coyne Racing Honda
6.Nolan Siegel6Arrow McLaren Honda

Round 2

Two surprises that made it out of the second round and into the Fast Six were VeeKay and Siegel. However, Josef Newgarden wasn’t able to get a fast enough lap to battle for the pole, going 1:07.7684 seconds. He will start ninth.

Christian Lundgaard was the first driver below the cut and will start seventh.

There were no notable issues during Round Two.

PositionDriver NumberTeam
7.Christian Lundgaard7Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
8.Pato O’Ward5Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
9.Josef Newgarden2Team Penske Chevrolet
10.Kyffin Simpson8Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
11.Marcus Armstrong66Meyer Shank Racing Honda
12Louis Foster45Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Round 1, Group 1

The opening group had a couple of issues for some drivers. Will Power had vibrations and went off track after a spin, but was able to make the top six in this group. Christian Rasmussen also went for a slide during the session.

PositionDriver NumberTeam
13.Santino Ferrucci14AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet
15.Alexander Rossi20Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
17.Christian Rasmussen21Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
19.Conor Daly76Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
21.Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
23.Marcus Ericsson28Andretti Global Honda
25.Jacob Abel51Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Round 1, Group 2

The biggest story from the second group was Scott Dixon going for a spin and off track near the end of the period. Dixon is set to start a dismal 26th Sunday.

PositionDriver NumberTeam
14.Felix Rosenqvist60Meyer Shank Racing Honda
16.Callum Ilott90PREMA Racing Chevrolet
18.Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti Global Honda
20.David Malukas4AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet
22.Sting Ray Robb77Juncos Hollinger Racing
24.Robert Shwartzman83PREMA Racing Chevrolet
26.Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
27.Devlin DeFrancesco30Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

IndyCar Qualifying Results at Barber

The race airs Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Joy Tomlinson

Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor and involved with photos, social media and news editing. A California native, Joy was raised watching motorsports and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.

