Alex Palou Takes IndyCar Pole at Barber

Alex Palou earned his first pole of the season and ninth of his NTT IndyCar Series career at Barber Motorsports Park Saturday (May 3) for Sunday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix..

Palou put out a best lap time of 1:07.2918 seconds (123.046 mph) in the Firestone Fast Six round, besting Scott McLaughlin by 0.1469 seconds.

Palou will look to extend his streak of three straight top-two finishes to start the 2025 season. With victories at St. Petersburg and The Thermal Club, he enters Sunday’s race with a 34-point lead over Kyle Kirkwood.

While there was rain in the second practice session, the wet weather held off for qualifying.

Firestone Fast Six

Palou’s lap time of 1:07.2918 meant that McLaughlin wouldn’t snag another pole in qualifying at Barber.

Colton Herta starts third behind Palou and McLaughlin.

There were no incidents in this round.

Position Driver Number Team 1. Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2. Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske Chevrolet 3. Colton Herta 29 Andretti Global Honda 4. Will Power 12 Team Penske Chevrolet 5. Rinus VeeKay 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda 6. Nolan Siegel 6 Arrow McLaren Honda

Round 2

Two surprises that made it out of the second round and into the Fast Six were VeeKay and Siegel. However, Josef Newgarden wasn’t able to get a fast enough lap to battle for the pole, going 1:07.7684 seconds. He will start ninth.

Christian Lundgaard was the first driver below the cut and will start seventh.

There were no notable issues during Round Two.

Position Driver Number Team 7. Christian Lundgaard 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 8. Pato O’Ward 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 9. Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske Chevrolet 10. Kyffin Simpson 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11. Marcus Armstrong 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 12 Louis Foster 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Round 1, Group 1

The opening group had a couple of issues for some drivers. Will Power had vibrations and went off track after a spin, but was able to make the top six in this group. Christian Rasmussen also went for a slide during the session.

Position Driver Number Team 13. Santino Ferrucci 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 15. Alexander Rossi 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 17. Christian Rasmussen 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 19. Conor Daly 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 21. Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 23. Marcus Ericsson 28 Andretti Global Honda 25. Jacob Abel 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Round 1, Group 2

The biggest story from the second group was Scott Dixon going for a spin and off track near the end of the period. Dixon is set to start a dismal 26th Sunday.

Position Driver Number Team 14. Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda 16. Callum Ilott 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet 18. Kyle Kirkwood 27 Andretti Global Honda 20. David Malukas 4 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 22. Sting Ray Robb 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing 24. Robert Shwartzman 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet 26. Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 27. Devlin DeFrancesco 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

The race airs Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX.