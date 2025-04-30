Parker Eatmon Joining Hettinger Racing For Rest of 2025 CARS Season

Full-time zMAX CARS Tour driver Parker Eatmon has a new ride for the remainder of the 2025 CARS Season. Eatmon will depart Mike Darne Racing, effective immediately, to join Hettinger Racing for the rest of the season.

The team took to social media to make the announcement Wednesday (April 30) afternoon.

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: @EatmonParker signs with Hettinger Racing for the remainder of the 2025 @CARSTour Season. His first event being this weekend at Ace Speedway 🚀💪 pic.twitter.com/RKwIP606rI — HettingerRacing (@HettingerRacing) April 30, 2025

“Parker Eatmon signs with Hettinger Racing for the remainder of the 2025 CARS Tour season,” the team said. “His first event being this weekend at Ace Speedway.”

The partnership comes after a tough start to the season for both parties.

Through four races, Eatmon finds himself buried in 17th in the series standings, without a top 10 on the year. Eatmon currently has an average finish of 23.25 and a best finish of 14th through those four races.

Meanwhile, the Hettinger No. 71 team has seen multiple drivers behind the wheel of its car, finally finding its footing with Kaden Honeycutt at Orange County. However, Aaron Donnelly missed the field at New River All-American Speedway to open the season and scored a last-place finish at Wake County Speedway.

The pairing will look to build on Honeycutt’s success with 11 races left on the year.