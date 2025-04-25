William Sawalich Starting From ARCA Pole at Talladega

18-year-old William Sawalich is back on top in ARCA. He will start from the pole for Saturday’s (Apr. 25) General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway, with the ARCA Menards Series lineup set by the rulebook.

During Friday’s lone practice session, Sawalich topped the charts with a speed of 180.196 mph. It’s his 17th career pole in the series in just 29 starts; he’s started first an incredible 58.6 percent of the time he’s entered an ARCA race.

Lawless Alan joins Sawalich on the front row. Lavar Scott starts third, Isabella Robusto is fourth and Daytona ARCA winner from February Brenden Queen rounds out the top-five qualifiers.

Jake Finch, Thad Moffitt, Kole Raz, Spencer Gallagher and Bryce Haugeberg will start in positions sixth through 10th, respectively.

Garrett Mitchell (Cleetus McFarland) starts 24th. All 38 drivers entered made the race.

The General Tire 200 is set to run Saturday, April 26th at 12:30 p.m. ET and airs on FOX Sports 1.