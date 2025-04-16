Layne Riggs Returning to CARS Tour With Tom Ursey Racing at Orange County

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Layne Riggs is returning to the zMAX CARS Tour with Tom Ursey Racing. Riggs will drive for the team at Orange County Speedway on April 26.

Riggs took to social media Wednesday afternoon (April 16) to make the announcement.

Back to my @CARSTour roots at @OCS_Track April 26th running for Tom Usry Racing! Excited to race infront of my hometown fans again.



🎥 Philip Goodman Photography pic.twitter.com/ODmjmQm3z8 — Layne Riggs 🇺🇸 (@LayneRiggs99) April 16, 2025

“Back to my CARS Tour roots at Orange County Speedway on April 26th, running for Tom Ursey Racing!” Riggs said. “Excited to race in front of my hometown fans again.”

Riggs, a six-time winner in the series, last appeared at South Boston Speedway back in September of 2024, also with Tom Ursey Racing. Riggs finished runner up in the series standings back in 2020, falling one point short to champion Jared Fryar.

In the Truck Series, Riggs currently sits sixth in the standings with two top fives through six races with Front Row Motorsports.