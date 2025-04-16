Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Rockingham

The NASCAR Cup Series may have a much-needed break for Easter, but the roar of the engines will reverberate in a familiar place that has been silent for a while: Rockingham Speedway.

NASCAR finally makes its long-anticipated return to The Rock after a 12-year hiatus. The NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series East will be on tap to take to the unique track that sits just over a mile in length.

With former Cup star Kasey Kahne making his return to the sport, as well as a sold-out crowd on hand, the energy will be in high demand as NASCAR cuts the tape on another beloved track.

The Herm and Schrader Show

Former Cup drivers Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader will appear at Rockingham Speedway to host a Q&A with the fans. Their newest venture, Herm & Schrader, debuted on Dirty Mo Media last fall and has reached over 125,000 YouTube subscribers. The pairing will take the stage at the Rockingham Speedway Fan Zone at 2 p.m. ET on April 17.

Schrader, who still gets behind the wheel of dirt modifieds and late models, earned 10 top 10s at The Rock in 39 Cup starts. Wallace has tasted victory at the Richmond County, N.C. track, earning his final Xfinity win there in 2001.

ThunderFest

Including Herm & Schrader, Rockingham is set to host ThunderFest, a festival that the track held from 2001-2013. In addition to many vendor and entertainment opportunities downtown, The Marshall Tucker Band will help ring in the track’s return at 7 p.m. ET on April 17.

The Southern Rock Band has been touring for over five decades, recording hits such as “Can’t You See” and “Fire on the Mountain.”