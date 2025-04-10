One of the most iconic engines could make a surprising comeback in the sport.



If you go anywhere in the world and ask someone about Formula 1, they are bound to make two comments: they will either mention Ferrari, or mimic the sound of a V10 engine.



The sound was an icon, a 19.000 RPM deafening scream that stood as an audible monument for everyone to hear, giving a sense of the courage it took to drive one of these monsters.



Since the introduction of the V6 hybrids, many fans felt that a part of the sport’s soul had gone away. As a matter of fact, many older fans stopped watching the series. But rejoice ye olde petrolhead! Things might just take a turn for the better (for a change).



FIA director Ben Sulayem has confirmed that not only is the FIA considering dropping the V6 Hybrids in favor of the naturally aspirated V10s, but they have also appointed a team of experts to evaluate the implementation of the new power units in the near future.

Why now?

As much as many people would like to believe an all-electric future is achievable, the reality is that this goal is unlikely to happen.



For one, the global electrical production and grid infrastructure could not cope with the demand if all current car owners shifted to electric. That’s not even accounting for the increased pollution from the high electricity production (mostly made via burning coal or natural gas).



But what if we don’t need to make this significant shift at all?



There are currently 1.3 billion cars powered by ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) on the road, and that’s not even accounting for heavy machinery and commercial transportation.



The core principle of an ICE system is having a fuel-to-air mixture inside a cylinder explode to make power, but any substance that explodes within the right parameters can be fuel, not just Gas or Diesel.



Many car manufacturers, in collaboration with energy companies, have been working on synthesizing fuels that are more efficient and less polluting, most notably the brand from Stuttgart.



In 2023, Porsche inaugurated the Haru Oni state-of-the-art pilot plant for eFuel production in Punta Arenas, Chile. On inauguration day, a 911 was seen driving and drifting around the very solar turbines used to develop said fuel.



Simultaneously, a 3-point partnership between Toyota, Subaru, and Mazda was announced last year, aiming to improve ICE efficiency and committing to develop future engines to pair with the upcoming Carbon Neutral fuels.

Unless you are lucky enough to read this with a Ferrari LaFerrari in your garage, you most likely don’t have a KERS-like system installed in your car.



Nor do you have a V6 paired with an MGU-K or an MGU-H.



A major criticism of current F1 cars is that, contrary to their reputation for driving future car technologies, most of their engineering is unrealistically applicable to production cars.



The MGU-K system, for example, can use the kinetic energy output during braking to recharge the batteries of the electric engines. These systems, however, are expensive, weigh a lot, and are pretty big to be retrofitted to a road car.



And even so, the fuel savings would be pretty small compared to the extra cash that will be added to the price tag. The same goes for the MGU-H, which works in a similar way, but recovers heat from the turbo for the same goal.

But Why a V10?

One reason rests with the iconic sound of a V10 F1 car. A V10 actually has an incredible exhaust pulse frequency; at 18.000 RPM, a V10 engine is screaming at 1500 Hz, producing a recognizable sonic tone when flying at 180 m/h.



Regarding high-performance engines, 10 cylinders in a V shape is a magic potion.



V10s are incredibly reliable; they have the best weight-to-displacement ratio you can get. A V10 offers more displacement than a V8, providing more power potential, while being smaller and narrower than a V12.



Additionally, a V10 fires a cylinder every 72° rotation of the crankshaft, and a full cycle for all 10 cylinders is complete after a 720° rotation – delivering such an even firing interval that makes for a smooth power curve and reduced vibration, which helps with reliability.

If V10s are great, why doesn’t the FIA proceed? The short answer is that the idea came suddenly, and the timing couldn’t be worse.



The change on F1 power units was a surprising topic brought up by the FIA director on February 20, coming as a shock to fans and F1 teams alike. In the statement, they asserted that the engine sound could be great for the sport, and amidst the new development on sustainable fuels, they don’t see any downside to change.



This shift would essentially simplify the engineering behind power units, making it easier and more affordable for teams and manufacturers to race in the rolling circus. A possible reintroduction of the engine is being considered as early as 2028.



Mr. Sulayem confirmed a team of experts has been assembled to evaluate the implementation of engines in the close future. Moreover, a meeting with all engine manufacturers will be held next weekend in Bahrain to discuss openly their positions on the engine from F1’s golden age.



It’s important to note that as of 2026, all F1 cars will be running on 100% synthetic fuel, so pollution will no longer be a concern as they will be pushing toward a net-zero carbon emission.

All in favor of the motion, say Aye.

Both Ferrari and Red Bull have expressed their support for the return of the V10, citing it would be an excellent change for F1 racing, offering a thrilling show to the fans without compromising the environment.



A notable mention goes to the new kid in town, Cadillac, who considers the change as ‘perfect’ for the Team. The team aligns with Ferrari as they would run their engines and gearboxes for the first two years while they develop their own power unit and transmission.

All against the motion, please raise your hands:

Audi, Mercedes, and Aston Martin-Honda are seen with their hands raised. The team from Ingolstadt has made it clear they do not intend to make an investment in V6 Hybrid technology for just two years. Honda, attracted by the 2026 regulations, agrees with Audi.



Mercedes considers ICE Hybrid technology development crucial for their involvement in the series, with Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell going as far as saying they are unwilling to warm the atmosphere by using only ICE power in a straight line. Instead, the hybrid engine, along with the active aero of the 2026 chassis, is far more efficient.



It’s clear to us that there is too much uncertainty and fear around the switch to a V10, and it’s hard to draw any conclusions. On one hand, the FIA is clearly a heavyweight along with Ferrari regarding rule changes, but there are far too many teams and manufacturers against it.



The smoke should clear after the meetings in Bahrain, as many insiders consider it the final decision on whether the V10s have a future in F1 or will be dismissed.