JDC-Miller MotorSports Moves Up To GS For 2025

JDC-Miller MotorSports, in association with longtime sponsor Unitronic, announced Wednesday (Nov. 13) that they will move their Michelin Pilot Challenge program up to the Grand Sport class for the 2025 season. 2024 TCR champions Chris Miller and Mikey Taylor will make the move up with the team and race a Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. Unitronic and Liqui-Moly will remain as sponsors for the team.

“It’s bittersweet leaving Audi who we’ve had so many great memories with but I couldn’t be more excited about our new Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport!,” Taylor beamed in the press release. “Together with all our partners and crew members, I think we have built a fantastic operation, and we want to take things up a notch and compete at the highest level we can. GS will be very different to TCR, the way the races develop is very different and there will be a lot of learning, but we have a great driver lineup, the best crew, the best partners and together with Porsche Motorsport North America we believe we can do something great!”

In his quote, Taylor referenced Audi. While Audi does have a GT4 car (the R8 LMS GT4) that would be eligible to race in Michelin Pilot Challenge, Audi Sport no longer provides significant customer support for that car, the R8 LMS GT3 or really much of anything in sports car racing. They are currently all hands on deck to prepare for their entry to Formula 1 in 2026.

“To be able to continue on with most of the same people and partners that we have had so much success with makes this move particularly special,” Miller stated. “We’ve proven that we have a championship-winning combination and I’m excited to see what we can do in the ultra-competitive GS class. I’ve always dreamt of racing a Porsche and I know it will be a very special feeling when I drive the car for the first time. I’m very grateful for all the people who worked hard to make this happen and couldn’t be more excited to get the season started in a couple months!”

Taylor has driven for the team off and on since 2019. In that time, he has 11 class victories with the team.

Miller’s time in IMSA is even more extensive. Miller moved up with the team into what is now the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2014 in the PC class (due to class size limits at the time, they were not allowed to race in the Rolex 24 at Daytona). When the DPi prototypes entered IMSA in 2017, JDC-Miller MotorSports acquired an ORECA 07-Gibson and raced in the top class. While he never ran full-time, he does have one overall victory in WeatherTech, the 2018 Sahlen’s Six Hours at the Glen with Stephen Simpson.

Miller began dabbling in Pilot Challenge while running part-time in WeatherTech. Taylor was alongside of him for much of that time and full-time since 2021.

Miller and Taylor are coming off of their first championship together. The duo won four races in the TCR class in 2024, including the opening three races of the season en route to the championship. They won the title by 110 points over Bryan Herta Autosport’s Harry Gottsacker and Mark Wilkins.