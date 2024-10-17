Dawson Sutton Running Full 2025 Truck Schedule for Rackley WAR

Dawson Sutton will drive for Rackley WAR full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, the team announced Oct. 17.

The release states that Sutton is currently “expected” to drive the No. 26, which has been a part-time truck for the organization so far.

The team has fielded the No. 25 full time for a variety of drivers since its inception, including Sutton, who is the son of co-owner Curtis Sutton.

“This is really a phenomenal opportunity,” Dawson Sutton aid in a team release. “I’ve dreamed for this day to come, and my goal is to make it to NASCAR’s Cup Series that represents the best of the best. It’s all a little hard to believe right now, but I know a have a big job to do and that’s exactly how I look at it.”

“I really don’t think there’s anything he can’t do,” co-owner Willie Allen added. “He has a great work ethic; he doesn’t take any of this for granted. He works hard to be the best he can be no matter what the situation. He’s had a short learning curve in everything he’s attempted, and I don’t see any reason that wouldn’t continue in the Truck Series. We place a lot of confidence in him to represent this team and any of our partners very well going forward.”

Sutton made his Truck debut this year and has a top five and top 10 in four starts.

“When we started this three years ago, I explicitly told him he had three years to prove himself,” Curtis Sutton said. “He took that to heart and went to work crafting his skill. I couldn’t teach him how to race. I entrusted the best I knew of in Willie Allen, Ron and Candice Hornaday and Joe Ryan to help me determine if he could really do this. He did.

“Racing is not only a business, but a family for sure. Blood or not, it’s a family. But, when it is your blood and the family is on the road for 50 or more races a year together, I won’t lie – it’s special. I’m proud of him just as his mother is. She spent many, many days on the road in his young U.S. Legends career while I was balancing travel between his events and the truck series events. To see this all come full circle is storybook for our family and the many dedicated Rackley WAR and Rackley Roofing Company team members.”

The team has not announced the plans for its No. 25 for 2025. Ty Dillon drove the truck full time before being replaced by Sutton.