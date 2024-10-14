Amid Kyle Larson‘s domination at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Sunday (Oct. 13), Tyler Reddick clicked off the passes he needed to and advanced to the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Adam Cheek and Tom Blackburn discuss Reddick’s incredible comeback, how the Next Gen continues to race at the track and more.

Adam Cheek Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, he covered sports there and later spent a year and a half as a sports host on 910 the Fan in Richmond, VA. He's freelanced for Richmond Magazine and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and also hosts the Adam Cheek's Sports Week podcast. Adam has followed racing since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.