DXDT Racing Moving To IMSA in 2025

DXDT Racing announced Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 8) that they have applied for and been accepted for a full-season entry to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTD class in 2025. The team will use the No. 36 on their Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

“​​I’m really excited to take what is a big step for DXDT to compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in GTD next year,” stated DXDT Racing owner David Askew. “I began racing and working on building this team with the idea of eventually getting to IMSA, and everything that I’ve been doing over the past 10 years has been designed to help me achieve that goal. Erin Gahagan as the team manager has been instrumental in helping make this happen, and with the addition of Bryan Sellers to our front office, I think that we now have the right footing to take this step.”

“This is a very exciting time for everybody at DXDT Racing,” Sellers, DXDT Racing’s soon-to-be program manager, stated. “This is something that David [Askew] has aspired to do for quite a long time, and it’s something that we are all very much looking forward to getting the opportunity to do. We’ve been trying to put this program together for a couple of years now and have just been waiting for the right time and the right partnership. Being able to pair with GM and Pratt Miller has given us the ability to move into this new program with confidence in what we’re capable of, while also being able to rely on their capabilities as well. We’re all very excited about the opportunity to grow the program in one of the best sports car racing series in the world.”

The move will mean that there will be four full-time Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs on the WeatherTech grid next season. DXDT Racing will join the two entries in the GTD Pro class from Corvette Racing with Pratt Miller Motorsports and Andrew Wojteczko Autosport’s GTD entry. This Corvette will effectively replace AWA’s No. 17 entry on the grid, which withdrew after Sebring.

DXDT Racing comes to IMSA from Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS. This year, the team served as Chevrolet’s representative in SRO America. Issues with delivery of their new Corvettes meant that the team was unable to race them from the start of the season.

They got their first Corvette ready to go in time for the second weekend of the season at Sebring International Raceway in May in the Pro-Am class. The Pro class entry debuted two weeks later at Circuit of the Americas. Since then, the duo of Tommy Milner and Alec Udell have been very hard to beat.

The duo won the Pro class in their first eight races. The only one of the races that they didn’t win overall was Race No. 1 at VIRginia International Raceway in July. Their winning streak in class was only broken in Saturday’s Indianapolis 8 Hour by Wright Motorsports.

The team did not announce any drivers for 2025 Tuesday. At minimum, they will have two full-time drivers, one driver for the five Michelin Endurance Cup races and a fourth driver for the Rolex 24 at Daytona.